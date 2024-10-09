Senior Business Process Analyst

Job summary

This role is to deliver integrity checks and approvals in maintaining Finance Master Data, including the Harmonized Data Set (HDS), Financial Data Structure (FDS) & Chart of Accounts (COA). These controls over the HDS, FDS and COA master data are fundamental to ensure the financial data are accurately reported & adhere to BP Group Accounts, Complex Local Statutory Reporters, Group Tax & the Segment MI teams.

You will be instrumental in leading the execution of data integration & cleansing initiatives. Additionally, you will interface with various functions across the organization to uphold, reinforce data integrity standards, assist in evaluating data quality and compliance at the same time achieve operational excellence.

Key Accountabilities:

Act as the senior finance master data cleansing SME and delivery lead, responsible for executing high visibility data programs of work, ensuring timely project delivery in accordance with Change Management Methodology rules and principles in a challenging, fast paced environment.

Ensure the accurate and timely delivery of addition, change and deactivation of finance master data requests in accordance with SLAs & conduct validations to compliance with the Global Financial Template (GFT), Americas Financial Template (AFT) and Finance Business Warehouse (FBW) data standards & practices.

Understand the context in which data is used within the business & match business requirements to the sources of data within systems as well as end-to-end MDG application system data landscape.

Collaborate closely with the Data Quality team to define and document the data quality rules and execute related test scenarios.

Work closely with governance teams to secure business buy-in for data updates required for data quality improvement.

Support Project Deployments on Finance Master Data, FBW loads mappings and resolving issue, when required.

Review and approval of updates to Financial Data Structures (FDS) and associated mapping tables.

Provision of business support at key periods (e.g., month end) to enable timely reporting

Maintain good working relationships with key stakeholders such as Super Users and Technical support teams.

Educate business users and super users to ensure they fully understand the master data request process, procedures, and principles.

Monitoring to prevent unauthorized changes to global finance master data.

Look for opportunities to improve their own processes to create efficiencies and control improvements within their own area of work.

Ensure successful change management process when there are new/change in processes or system introduce.

Review and update policy and procedures when required

Support internal and external audit queries and support ad hoc tasks or projects as and when required.

Essential Education & Experience:

Bachelor’s degree in finance or recognized professional accounting qualification or related fields.

Minimum 6 – 7 years with experience in general accounting, group and MI reporting.

Proficient in SAP FI & CO. Preferably exposure in SAP MDG and data management.

Excellent communication skills, ability to manage conflict & ability to work through complex issues

Ability to prioritize workload, work under pressure & meet tight deadlines.

Excellent attention to detail, analytical skills, and problem-solving abilities.

Able to work shift during quarter close and on ad hoc basis.

Desirable Criteria:

Experience of SAP FICO deployments, data structures & preparation, mapping and maintenance of financials master data.

Experience with financial control processes in a manufacturing and/or commercial business context.

Embrace digital automation and new digital skills to enable faster, more focused decision making.

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

