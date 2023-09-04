This role is a Senior Business Solutions Analyst position within the Market Risk team based in London.
Entity:Innovation & Engineering
IT&S Group
Job Family Group:
This role is a Senior Business Solutions Analyst position within the Market Risk team based in London.
Job Summary:
Job Description:
Are you looking for a career in tech that truly challenges in a learning environment? bp is currently looking for versatile individuals to be part of our enterprise technology team. As a senior business solutions analyst, you will be a key member of a multi-functional team involved in all phases of our product release lifecycle that adopts and promotes the DevOps & SRE (Site Reliability Engineering) methodologies, responsible for requirements, analysis, and delivery of our products.
In this role you will have the opportunity to maximise your analytical and product management skills working within the Innovation and Engineering market risk team in London.
Day to day you'll be faced with many challenges- the safety of our people and our customers is our highest priority. The role will advocate and lead in this and promote a culture of security and safety in everything that we do. You'll work as part of evolving multi-disciplinary teams which include Software Engineers, Enterprise Technology Engineers, Designers, SecOps, and Product owners to deliver value through the application of specialist skills. You will work with vendors and partners providing market solutions to optimize the usage and value which can be delivered through our products.
You will lead the analysis and refinement of functional and non-functional requirements from stakeholders across the commodity trading lifecycle using structured business analysis tools, techniques, and methodologies. You will be familiar with Agile methodologies and know how to apply them at a practical level.
bp is a diverse and inclusive workplace. We are proud of our fairness, equal opportunity and meritocracy which allows our employees to reach their full potential.
Duties and responsibilities
Essential experience and skills
Desirable skills
No travel is expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.