Job summary

This role is a Senior Business Solutions Analyst position within the Market Risk team based in London.

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Are you looking for a career in tech that truly challenges in a learning environment? bp is currently looking for versatile individuals to be part of our enterprise technology team. As a senior business solutions analyst, you will be a key member of a multi-functional team involved in all phases of our product release lifecycle that adopts and promotes the DevOps & SRE (Site Reliability Engineering) methodologies, responsible for requirements, analysis, and delivery of our products.

In this role you will have the opportunity to maximise your analytical and product management skills working within the Innovation and Engineering market risk team in London.

Day to day you'll be faced with many challenges- the safety of our people and our customers is our highest priority. The role will advocate and lead in this and promote a culture of security and safety in everything that we do. You'll work as part of evolving multi-disciplinary teams which include Software Engineers, Enterprise Technology Engineers, Designers, SecOps, and Product owners to deliver value through the application of specialist skills. You will work with vendors and partners providing market solutions to optimize the usage and value which can be delivered through our products.

You will lead the analysis and refinement of functional and non-functional requirements from stakeholders across the commodity trading lifecycle using structured business analysis tools, techniques, and methodologies. You will be familiar with Agile methodologies and know how to apply them at a practical level.

bp is a diverse and inclusive workplace. We are proud of our fairness, equal opportunity and meritocracy which allows our employees to reach their full potential.

Duties and responsibilities

Act as the subject matter expert for your area of delivery within the market risk products landscape, ensuring all activity is aligned with shared strategic direction

Lead and facilitate ideation and process definition workshops with users at all levels based in dispersed geographical locations

Lead the execution of key controls for the business area and collaborate with other functions to ensure continuous improvement of controls / processes

Define the systems and data requirements and validate the systems design and processes from functional and technical aspects

Produce high quality analysis and writing user stories and acceptance criteria to be used by developers and testers

Understand system constraints and opportunities to inform design

Manage cross-team consensus and acceptance of requirements, ensuring meaningful sign offs

Use data analysis techniques including SQL to make informed decisions and validate solutions backed with qualitative and quantitative data

Build strong relationships with users and commercial partners

Work closely with teams in London, Houston, Singapore and India with global user community

Work in partnership with Product Owners to prioritise competing demands and obtain stakeholder buy-in

Essential experience and skills

A broad experience designing, planning, implementing, maintaining, and documenting solutions

Experience delivering complex products working with geographically remote business partners and teams

Strong communication skills will be massively important for the role for both stakeholder and delivery of the global market risk team. This includes technical content in business context

Ability to engage and influence and able to decompose technical considerations that everyone can understand is key

Experienced agile practitioner who can equally work as part of the squad, or lead on a short-term sprint basis

Has a curious, exploratory and continuous learning mindsight for themselves and for the people around them

Utilises new technology securely where proven business safety and value can be delivered, and cloud based modern technologies for large enterprise and big data challenges

Thinks holistically about product capability from the delivery and operations

Excellent organizational skills required to adapt to a constantly changing environment.

Highly responsible, self-motivated, and able to thrive in an energetic, fast paced, high growth environment which exhibits ownership of the outcomes of work

Ability to build, nurture, and maintain relationships with stakeholders across all levels

Desirable skills

Relevant experience in a market risk role within a trading environment

Commodity trading experience within oil, gas, LNG, power, etc.

Knowledge of risk metrics such as VaR, stress testing, scenario analysis

Strong SQL skills



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.