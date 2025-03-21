This role is eligible for relocation within country

Job summary

Entity:

Technology



Job Family Group:

HSSE Group



Job Description:

Want to be part of a diverse, dynamic team working for a company that's passionate about driving the world's energy transition towards Low Carbon? Intelligence, Security and Crisis Management (ISC) delivers geo-political insight, emergency and crisis management support, and security protection to all bp businesses.

We are looking for someone to lead the Crisis & Continuity Management (C&CM) team in India and to ensure the businesses are prepared to respond to a wide range of risks.

The Senior C&CM Manager, India position will be an integral part of the C&CM Leadership Team and report directly to the VP of C&CM within the ISC function which is a part of Technology in bp.

Key Accountabilities

Responsible for leading and line managing the India C&CM team.

Works closely with senior stakeholders and leadership teams in India, as appropriate, to ensure risk is effectively managed and mitigated.

Responsible for ensuring relevant C&CM programmes in India are conformant with relevant regulatory requirements and applicable bp standards.

Responsible for the delivery of specific C&CM programmes in India including plan development, training, and exercises.

Facilitates an integrated and collaborative approach across India working with global C&CM programmes.

Adapts global C&CM frameworks, as required, to meet local operational and regulatory requirements, ensuring seamless integration and compliance.

Ensures adequate systems are in place to respond to emergencies, and to learn and embed change post-incident.

Acts as a member of the C&CM leadership team and support the delivery of the ISC strategy, projects and programmes.

Supports business ISC assurance and audit programmes related to C&CM and ensures the delivery of gap closure plans.

Promotes a collaborative approach across ISC in India, working closely with their Security and Intelligence counterparts to enable the most effective risk management across businesses in India.

Collaborates and work closely with the ISC Lead for Head of Country and Country Leadership Forums.

Collaborates with key internal and external stakeholders and enablers for example, Technology, People & Culture etc.

Responsible for reporting into relevant ISC committees and producing content for papers for bp level committees.

Working closely with the HSE&C team to ensure strong and effective relationships and support a partnership approach to delivery between HSE&C and C&CM.

Support career development within C&CM and across the wider ISC.

Provides coaching to response teams during incidents.

Essential Education

Degree or relevant qualifications in the field of crisis management / emergency management / business continuity management / operational resilience is desirable but not essential for those with relevant experience.

Essential experience and job requirements

Experience in leading teams and individuals in the delivery of C&CM programmes.

Experience in developing and implementing C&CM programmes across multiple operating environments including procedures, training programmes and exercises.

Significant experience in the delivery of operational resilience/business continuity programmes in highly regulated, complex operational industries.

Capability to manage high-pressure situations and respond to emergencies, and experience in responding to emergencies, incidents or crises.

Capability to produce high-quality materials and communicate with impact to senior stakeholders.

Experience leading and / or facilitating discussions, meetings, and briefings for a variety of audiences, including executives.

Ability to navigate a matrix organization and manage through influence in complex and sensitive situations.



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Accounting for people, Business Continuity Management, Crisis and continuity management policies and practices, Crisis and emergency planning and preparedness, Crisis and emergency response management, HR incident response, Managing exercises and drills, Site Emergency Response



