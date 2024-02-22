Senior CCUS Wells Engineer

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Production & Operations



Wells Group



An exciting new opportunity has arisen for a Senior Wells Engineer – GCD (Global Concept Development) and Carbon Capture and Storage (CCUS) to join us in Sunbury, UK.

An Underground storage is a confirmed technology for carbon dioxide (CO2) utilization and a method to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from various emitters.

The role will include exposure to Global CCUS projects and comprehensive insight to wells integrity exposed to CO2. Passion for learning new non-core skills (subsurface, subsea, flow assurance and facilities) as part of the integrated approach required in CO2 projects.

In this role you will also act as the single point of contact / Wells interface to the Projects organization for Major Projects and New Energy. You will report directly to Wells GCD Unit Leader, SP&S (Strategic Planning and Standardization).

As a Senior Wells Engineer – GCD/CCUS SWE, you will have a unique chance to be exposed to all Carbon Capture and Storage projects across the whole glob as well as all Major Projects in the earliest stages (Concept Development and Optimize) to help build the right concept from the start.

This will also be a great opportunity to work very closely with Unit Leaders and VPs across regions as well as other functions such as New Energy, Subsurface and CCUS communities within bp, which will give you a great insight into how the business operates across the globe.

Joining us as a Senior Wells Engineer – GCD/CCUS significantly increase your learning and experience as well as enabling you to share those findings across different regions and assets.

Ensures Health, Safety, Environment (HSE) and integrity policies are incorporated into designs and procedures.

The role will also include exposure to Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) projects. A passion for learning new non-core skills (subsurface, subsea, flow assurance and facilities) as part of the integrated approach required in CO2 projects

Ability to work in a fully integrated multi-disciplinary team recognizing the system-wide implications of CO2 flow assurance behavior.

Delivery of well integrity assessments for input into CCS license evaluations, including potential remediation of existing integrity issues

Providing technical guidance for qualitative and quantitative risk assessments related to CO2 and other fluid leakage from existing and future wells

Understand well control and process safety risks and ensure they are handled in well designs and operations

Develops and identify any CO2-specific design aspects or deviations such as zonal isolation requirements for legacy wells and injectors.

Develop well time and cost estimates to support project FMs

Assures the functional and technical specifications for tubulars, equipment, and sandface completion practices to deliver the expected reliability and well performance

Coordinate Regional and Industry Findings on CCUS experience and technology.

Opportunity to update Company Leadership and Governmental Regulators on new experiences and project updates.

Take a part in developing Companies Policies and Standards in CCUS.

Develop expertise in carbon steel corrosion when exposed to wet CO2, and the tendency of cement to react with the gas.

Act as Wells' single point of contact for the Projects and GCD organizations.

Ensure MPCP (Major Project Common Process) is adhered to within the Wells organization.

Use new digital tools to drive efficiency within MPCP and GCD work fronts.

Identify required resources to progress projects in MPCP and GCD phases with VP Wells Discipline and VP Wells Regions.

Demonstrate personal HSE leadership.

Identification of Wells risks for Major Projects and GCD work fronts, inputs into Tier 1 and 2 Risk Registers.

Development of well cost and time estimates for Pre-GPO (Global Project Organization) MPCP projects and early GCD work.

Drive standardization into progressing and leading GPO projects through their life.

Provide coaching and mentoring for development of wells engineers and Challenge engineers to increase competency levels.

Minimum of 6-8 years of previous experience as a Wells Engineer (or similar roles).

An understanding knowledge and understanding of the MPCP (Major Project Common Process) and ADP (Area Development Plan).

Drilling, Completion, or Intervention Engineering experience.

Excellent interpersonal skills and ability to work reliably across teams.

High motivation and ability to set and achieve goals as part of a team.

Ability to define and prioritize issues and solve problems through focused effort and networking.

Ability to performance lead projects and support timely solutions.

Well operations experience.

High level of expertise/skill in well monitoring.

Experience with SV&O (Self Verification & Oversite).

Experience of incident investigations

Consistent track record of development & training of others.

Good communication and team working skills.

Proactive, open to innovative ideas and ways of working.

Passionate about digital tool development.

Excellent interpersonal skills and demonstrated ability to work across functions

Validated ability to challenge conventional thinking and identify and apply innovative ideas to complex problems

Consistent record to apply logic and broad business and technical criteria in making design and operational decisions.

Previous experience with injection well operations and / or flow assurance challenges

Thorough knowledge of bp's Engineering Practices and the courage to take a contrary or unpopular positions

Experience leading and developing Engineers.

Good network within operations and Major Projects communities.

Familiar with agile methods.

A university degree or equivalent experience in an Engineering subject.

A valid well control certificate.

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.



Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



