Senior CFD Engineer & Wind Energy Yield Analyst

We are looking for a highly motivated individual with a deep technical background and a passion for advancing wind resource and energy modelling in helping to solve some of the most difficult challenges facing the offshore wind industry, to join us as a Senior Computational Fluid Dynamics Engineer & Wind Energy Yield Analyst.
This role is an exciting opportunity for an experienced analyst or researcher to join bp’s expanding global team of Wind Resource engineers. You will be leading the technical delivery of increasingly advanced Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) and weather models across bp’s high-performance computing facilities, to drive value within the offshore wind space and reduce uncertainty in decision-making across a wide variety of bp projects. The role includes a significant R&D element, in which you will be expected to push the boundaries of CFD use for both wind flow and wake modelling.
This role may also include the management and direct provision of technical services in site selection, site suitability studies, plant design, turbine layout for optimisation, energy production, due diligence as well as resource verification against field measurements.
It is anticipated the role be split 50/50 between R&D and supporting project work.
Key Responsibilities: