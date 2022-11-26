Senior CFD Engineer & Wind Energy Yield Analyst

Job summary

We are looking for a highly motivated individual with a deep technical background and a passion for advancing wind resource and energy modelling in helping to solve some of the most difficult challenges facing the offshore wind industry, to join us as a Senior Computational Fluid Dynamics Engineer & Wind Energy Yield Analyst.



This role is an exciting opportunity for an experienced analyst or researcher to join bp’s expanding global team of Wind Resource engineers. You will be leading the technical delivery of increasingly advanced Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) and weather models across bp’s high-performance computing facilities, to drive value within the offshore wind space and reduce uncertainty in decision-making across a wide variety of bp projects. The role includes a significant R&D element, in which you will be expected to push the boundaries of CFD use for both wind flow and wake modelling.



This role may also include the management and direct provision of technical services in site selection, site suitability studies, plant design, turbine layout for optimisation, energy production, due diligence as well as resource verification against field measurements.



It is anticipated the role be split 50/50 between R&D and supporting project work.



Key Responsibilities:

Scope and lead delivery of advanced methodologies for energy yield modelling using CFD. This will include both internal and external R&D elements and will require excellent analytical, communication and networking skills as you leverage and grow relationships with leading Universities and niche consultants.

Support our rapidly expanding portfolio of offshore wind projects through analysis and verification of wind yield. This includes working closely with our world-class wind resource assessors and Applied Science team on bp-operated projects, as well as supporting our joint venture wind yield assessments.

Essential Experience Job Requirements

Masters or PhD level in meteorology, atmospheric science or engineering.

Experience in the wind industry, in either commercial or academic roles.

Expertise in the application of CFD to wake loss assessment and deployment in high-performance computing environments.

Experience in the use of outputs from numerical weather models and in handling large datasets.

Expertise in Python and/or Matlab programming.

Ability to communicate passionately the value of meteorological insights to diverse audiences.

Ability to communicate both verbally and in writing in a clear and succinct manner.

Desirable Criteria:

A PhD and/or post-doctoral qualification in meteorology, atmospheric modelling, aerodynamics or climate science.

Knowledge of boundary layer physics relevant to wind farm applications.

Knowledge and experience of wind resources assessment methodologies.

As a member of bp’s expanding Wind Farm Design and Levelised Cost of Energy team within the new Offshore Wind business area, you will also be exposed to a wide range of engineering challenges, new problems and analysis techniques that will provide great opportunity for growth. The successful candidate is thus expected to be flexible and open to new opportunities outside of their immediate area of expertise. In taking these opportunities, you will be closely supported by our experienced team of Engineers and Analysts who value curiosity and challenge in the pursuit of improved safety and business outcomes.