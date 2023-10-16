Senior C&I Engineer

This role is not eligible for relocation

Production & Operations



Engineering Group



We are looking for a Senior Control & Instrumentation Engineer who would join the Offshore East Engineering Team to support projects in the AGT region! In this role you will coordinate all aspects of C&I Engineering Specification, Design, as well as Implementation. You will provide assurance of the EPC Contractor Control & Instrumentation Engineering scope, during the Concept Development, Optimise, Define and Execute phases of Projects. You will also provide technical guidance and project assurance, ensuring safe, consistent and efficient application of project, bp and regulatory codes, standards and good engineering practice.Please note that this role is open for Azerbaijani nationals only.



We expect you to:

Maintain a working knowledge of all relevant codes, standards, and regulations that pertain to the design of Control & Instrumentation systems and equipment.

Consult C&A and I&PS ETAs on technical issues and ensure ETAs remains aligned with proposed designs.

Provide technical feedback to risk assessments, Management of Change reviews, and project evaluations. Evaluate requests for deviations or exemptions to the established specifications and standards

Lead the assurance of contractor key deliverables in terms of quality and compliance with BoD. Act as a single point of contact for the Control & Instrumentation subject area.

Assure compliance with the relevant Project specifications and ETPs. Input to the Project Codes and Standards BOD and key decisions (all functional areas), with ownership of all Control & Instrumentation related decision

Coordinate the performance of contractor against agreed scope, workforce and schedule for team scope. Own and drive completion of specific multi-discipline areas, including ensuring input from other teams as the need arises.

Responsible for input to the preparation of C&I procurement specifications, quality assurance, criticality ratings and performance management of the contractor and accountable for ensuring issues and the scope is managed, ahead of formal project evaluations such as PHSSERs.

We believe the ideal candidate should have:

Degree in Electrical and Electronic Engineering or related field. Chartered or Professional Engineer status.

Proven experience in relevant engineering position. Deep discipline expertise with a solid record of multidiscipline integration. Experience working in a leadership role, managing contractor performance and experience of EPC environment on major Projects.

Experience with Control & Instrumentation system design, procurement and brownfield C&I systems. Good understanding of regulatory requirements. Pragmatic decision maker, willing to challenge and ensure engineering value is delivered.

Track record of delivery and able to demonstrate effective project technical management and leadership skills. Ability to communicate efficiently with all levels of the project team, Contractors and projects leadership.

Understanding and context of the bp specifications for C&I equipment. Experience of design and implementation ICSS. Experience of Functional Safety and Safety Instrumented System design. Understand of bp requirements for Alarm Management and Automation System Digital Security.

Desirable criteria:

Experience of working on control and instrumentation systems at Sangachal Terminal and associated offshore facilities in Azerbaijan.

Experience in working in FEED & Detailed Design stages of a Project. Experience working under a range of Contracting models (reimbursable, lump sum, etc.). Site construction & commissioning experience.

Actively engages and respects contributions of others. Willingly takes the lead when challenges occur. Be self-motivated with a willingness to learn from others and work with minimum direction.

Anticipates future situations and plans ahead to meet them. Flexibility to take on wider project roles as needed.

Why join our team?

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits! We operate a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



