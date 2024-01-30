Senior CMS Operations Specialist (m/f/d)

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Summary:

Verantwortlich für die Koordination eines Teams, um die Bereitstellung einer Reihe von Geschäftsaktivitäten zu unterstützen, um die Konsistenz in Bezug auf kommerzielle Leistungen und Anforderungen voranzutreiben und die vollständige Einhaltung aller relevanten Standards und Vereinbarungen zu gewährleisten und die Unternehmensaufsicht und Betriebssicherheit bereitzustellen.



Job Description:

At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we achieve net zero by 2050 at the latest. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 66,000 employees worldwide, 4,000 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.



Optional: How you can help shape the future:

CMS (chemical management services) is the top end solution offer to customers with a scope to offer on-site services like chemical management, on-site inventory management, dispensing and performance monitoring of lubricants and coolants, HSSE Best practice transfer, cost tracking and value additions through CIPs (Continuous Improvement Projects).

The purpose of this job is to manage the CMS operations in designated territory / customers through effective management of existing service providers, as well as expansion into new customers to achieve mutual economic value addition to our customers and Castrol.

Your new area of responsibility - challenging and future-oriented

Act as the CAM (contract accountable manager) for all CMS service providers in the designated territory including: Responsible for the selection process of contractors Accountable for a safe execution of the contracted work Ownership of Performance & HSSE KPIs Evaluation of contractor bids Build strong contractor and customer relationship across levels at site Develop and implement relevant SOP and take proactive actions to identify and prevent problems related to product, services, processes.

Support the CMS business development and any activitiy to maximize business position in the market

Support the organization in developing appropriate strategy/offer by providing appropriate competitor information, market trends, industry developments and being voice of customers

Ensure that all activities conducted through 3rd parties or intermediaries in territory comply fully with our BP Code of Conduct and local competition legalisation. Ensure compliance with country regulations, BP Group, Segment and regional policies and standards.

Act in a manner consistent with the BP Values & Behavior's by leading through our values, building enduring capability and maximizing value by strictly adhering to safe, Ethical & compliant behavior for all activities in the market.

Your qualification profile - profound and passionate

Skills & Competencies

Knowledge and experience in Industrial manufacturing/assembly - Expert

Consultative selling skills – Skillful

Negotiating Value – Skillful

HSSE skills – Mastery

Contract management – Expert

Industrial service & product knowledge – skillful

Project Management – skillful

Language skills – German native and business fluent English (in word and writing)

Experience

Experience of 3 + years in handling B2B customers in similar industry. Candidates with prior experience in CMS / service offer will have an added advantage.

Education

Minimum Science / Engineering Graduate

Work-life balance and what else speaks for us:

Flexible, hybrid and family-friendly working, at least 30 vacation days and programs to improve work-life balance

Very attractive basic remuneration plus bonus payment, participation in the share program possible, parental allowance as a one-off payment, extra bonuses for special achievements, attractive company pension scheme, regular salary review, group accident insurance, relocation allowance in special cases, job bike, subsidized meals and more

Job sharing and part-time work

Career and development opportunities as well as extensive internal and external subsidized training opportunities

Structured onboarding programs and buddy support

Match funding; bp doubles donations made by employees to charitable organizations and rewards voluntary time commitment

Employees can offset their personal carbon footprint; bp doubles this amount

We are committed to equality, diversity and the compatibility of work life balance People with a disability are given priority in employment if they are suitable.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.