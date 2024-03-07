Senior Cable Engineer

Job summary

Entity:

Gas & Low Carbon Energy



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Description:

Come and join us in Offshore Wind where we are a fast-growing business and a key part of bp’s transition from an International Oil Company to Integrated Energy Company.

This role will deliver engineering for submarine cable design, routing, manufacture, installation, commissioning and operation.

You will also collaborate and work with engineering contractors, cable suppliers and installers for specified Projects.

You will be a part of a global engineering and delivery team, sharing lessons and collaborating across projects.

The role will hold assigned accountability for the design, manufacturing., delivery and verification of HV submarine power cable hardware and services for specified Projects within the Offshore Wind portfolio.

The role will ensure the deliveries are in line with bp HSSE requirements and quality standards and within project schedule and cost objectives.

The role will play a key part in the development of the discipline capability regarding design, manufacture and installation of HV power cables (in support of offshore wind projects).

As such, a detailed working knowledge of submarine power cable design, manufacture and installation is crucial.

Key Accountabilities:

Provide discipline engineering for submarine cable deliveries and collaborate with suppliers for specified Projects.

Provide discipline engineering support for transmission system design for specified projects during concept development and pre-bid. Support will include developing wind farm electrical system design, cable layouts and sizing.

Integration and management of interfaces between the submarine cable suppliers and project system engineering, turbine system supplier, installation/BOP contractor, logistics contractor and bp services team.

Review, comment, and approve design documentation, quality plans and other procedures as appropriate.

Identify and handle key engineering and delivery risks and provide mentorship to project risk management and mitigation action plans.

Assist in the performance of all project assurance activities, including the management of Design Verification Plans.

Support tender clarification/evaluation and contractor/vendor selection, ensuring all activities are in accordance with bp’s Code of Conduct.

Build strong working relationships with the key suppliers.

Help develop the wider supply chain of HV cable manufacturers – AVL status, audits and supplier management.

Demonstrate good safe work practices and be proactive in ensuring safe practices at all times including a strong influence role with suppliers.

Identify Health, Safety, and Environmental (HSE) risks and communicate as appropriate

Working with the quality team, responsible for ensuring an appropriate verification plan is established for the deliveries to provide confidence in the product quality.

Support the collection and reporting of key performance data for submarine cable product designs, manufacture & installation.

Part of a global engineering and delivery team, sharing lessons and collaborating across Projects.

Provide technical mentoring to junior members of the team.

Essential Education:

Bachelors’ Degree or equivalent experience or higher qualification in a relevant Engineering field.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Extensive track record and experience with submarine cable engineering (array and/or export).

A proven understanding of HV submarine cable system design, manufacture and installation.

A solid understanding of codes, standards and guides (including, but not limited to

o IEC (60840, 60228, 62067, 60287, 63026 etc)

o DNVGL-ST-0359, DNVGL-RP-0360

o Cigre (TB490, TB 623, TB722, etc)

Track record of working with suppliers.

Good interpersonal and communication skills

In-depth knowledge of good engineering practice

Why Join our team?



At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.



Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Apply now!



Travel Requirement



Relocation Assistance:



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Anomaly assessment and management, Defect Elimination, Equipment criticality assessment, Equipment maintenance and inspection strategies, FAT and commissioning, Fatigue Analysis, Fitness for Service, Flanged joint, Integrity Management, Mechanical seals and support systems, Monitoring and data interpretation, Piping, hoses and tubing, Piping vibration, Pressure systems regulatory requirements, Pressure Vessels, Selection and design of pipeline equipment, Stress analysis for integrity and leakage, Valves used for isolation, Wind Turbines



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.