Senior Cable Installation Engineer (m/f/d), Offshore Wind

At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we achieve net zero by 2050 at the latest. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 66,000 employees worldwide, 4,000 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.
Become part of the future and support bp in the energy turnaround in the German offshore wind market! With the award to develop two North Sea wind projects with a total capacity of 4 GW, bp enters the German offshore wind market.
Our global offshore wind project pipeline of up to 9.2 GW net, lines up with hydrogen, biofuels as well as electric mobility solutions in our transformation and sets another sign for a climate-neutral future. #netzero2050
You will join us in Ports, Transport and Installation where we are building a team to deliver our ambitious renewables targets. You will have the unique opportunity to be in from the start so you can use your experience to set things up right from the very beginning.
You will be responsible to develop technical scopes following the guidelines, review and steer from the Senior and Lead Engineers, including design works, calculations, preparation of specifications, review of offers, review of external designs, etc.
You shall be open to learn and be proactive to take responsibility within the assigned scope of work and shall professionally grow to acquire the required capabilities to get more responsibilities.
You shall develop the assigned technical works optimizing the LCoE of the project, maintaining a safety design and the quality, standards, certification and procedures requirements.
We are committed to equality, diversity and the compatibility of work life balance People with a disability are given priority in employment if they are suitable.
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
This role is eligible for relocation within country
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.