Customers & Products



Retail Group



Responsible for supporting retail operations through the development and maintenance of operational support tools, ensuring that initiatives are delivered in a safe, sustainable and customer-focused manner, and that processes, programs and policies are in place to drive excellence and reduce risk.



Job Purpose

The purpose of the Senior Capability Specialist is to lead development of engaging and fit for purpose training programs and content for sites and partners across Mobility and Convenience (M&C) Europe to enable safe operations, excellent customer service and delivery of sales plans, and to equip our people with all the vital skills and proficiencies to successfully perform their job.

The Senior Capability Specialist is responsible for driving standardisation and digitalisation of training across M&C Europe with focus on learner experience. This role acts as a training squad lead to drive improvements of training in M&C Europe.

Key Accountabilities

Lead development and creation of training programs which meets business needs of M&C Europe markets and puts a focus on learner experience.

Handle central training curriculum, which makes use of various forms of training delivery including virtual training, classroom training and coaching.

Manage and continuously review central training tools to ensure that they are up to date, engaging and fit for purpose.

Handle pipeline of training development requests from M&C Europe markets and work closely with agencies on training development in close collaboration with the Content Development Specialist.

Responsible for the timely implementation of concepts, taking into account the priorities in connection with other projects and our strategic goals.

Ensure that training is engaging and attractive for millennials and Gen Z learners, by making use of digital technologies, virtual training, gamification and social learning.

Manage and standardise internal development programmes and focus on building organisational leadership capabilities across M&C Europe.

Act as a training squad lead and work closely with Training Managers across Europe on driving improvements, digitalisation and standardisation.

Work closely with Training Managers in local markets, as well as the Retail Productivity Specialist Europe and the Operational Excellence Framework Manager to share best practices and lessons learned.

Ensure a collaborative working relationship with all key collaborators. Responsible for product management for LMS systems including regular review, analysis of the reports/feedback issue resolution and ownership of roadmap & facilitation of product councils

Interface to HR for development and standardisation of core curriculum and global L&D offer.

Participate and stand-up agile squads to lead the transformation of training

Summary Decision Rights

This role will report to the Capability Manager Europe but will have a close working relationship with Training Managers in local markets as well as the Retail Productivity Specialist Europe, the Operational Excellence Framework Manager and other business functions. Decision right on core training curriculum, training methodologies and tools.

Education

University degree preferable.

Training qualification and/or L&D qualification would be desirable

Experience

Broad understanding of the Retail business and business processes.

Extensive experience in crafting and delivering multi market training solutions.

Experience in leading teams and managing projects.

Experience in managing development of engaging and attractive training content by making use of digital technology and gamification.

Strong stakeholder engagement skills with the ability to establish and maintain positive relationships.

Experience in handling relationships with external parties and agencies. Knowledge of learning management software and familiarity with digital and social media platforms.

Well-developed interpersonal skills, including ability to communicate at all levels across the organisation, across the various functions and with external contractors.

Track record for working effectively cross functionally and cross market.

Skills & Competencies

Customer focus

Commercial Acumen

Training and coaching skills

Digital eLearning content development

Excellent communication, influencing and presentation skills

Strong stakeholder management

Digital leadership and innovation

Change management

Digitally Savvy

Data analysis

English and another European Language (e.g., German) preferred

