Customers & Products



Retail Group



Join bp Senior Capability Specialist!

About the role itself:

The purpose of the Senior Capability Specialist is to handle development of engaging and fit for purpose training programs and content for sites and partners across M&C ESA to enable safe operations, excellent customer service and delivery of sales plans, and to equip our people with all the vital skills and proficiencies to optimally perform their job. The Senior Capability Specialist is responsible for driving standardisation and digitalisation of training across M&C ESA with focus on learner experience. This role acts as a training squad lead to drive improvements of training in M&C ESA.

Key Accountabilities:

Handle development and creation of training programs which meets business needs of M&C ESA markets and puts a focus on learner experience.

Lead central training curriculum, which makes use of various forms of training delivery including virtual training, classroom training and mentor.

Lead and continuously review central training tools to ensure that they are up to date, engaging and fit for purpose.

Run pipeline of training development requests from M&C ESA markets and work closely with agencies on training development in close partnership with the Content Development Specialist.

Responsible for the timely implementation of concepts, taking into account the priorities in connection with other projects and our strategic goals.

Ensure that training is engaging and attractive for millennials and Gen Z learners, by making use of digital technologies, virtual training, gamification and social learning.

Handle and standardize internal development programmes and focus on building interpersonal leadership capabilities across M&C ESA.

Act as a training squad lead and work closely with Training Managers across ESA on driving improvements, digitalisation and standardisation.

Work closely with Training Managers in local markets, as well as the Retail Productivity Specialist Europe and the Operational Excellence Framework Manager to share best practices and lessons learned.

Ensure a collaborative working relationship with all key stakeholders.

Responsible for product management for LMS systems including regular review, analysis of the reports/feedback issue resolution and ownership of roadmap & facilitation of product councils

Interface to P&C for development and standardisation of core curriculum and global L&D offer.

Participate and stand-up agile squads to own the transformation of training

What should you brin to this role?:

Broad understanding of the Retail business and business processes.

Extensive experience in crafting and delivering multi market training solutions.

Experience in leading development of engaging and attractive training content by making use of digital technology and gamification.

Strong collaborator engagement skills with the ability to establish and maintain positive relationships.

Experience in managing relationships with external parties and agencies.

Knowledge of learning management software and familiarity with digital and social media platforms.

Well-developed interpersonal skills, including ability to communicate at all levels across the organisation, across the various functions and with external contractors.

Track record for working optimally cross functionally and cross market.

Customer focus and Commercial Acumen

Training and mentor skills

Digital eLearning content development

Excellent communication, influencing and presentation skills

Strong team member management

Digital leadership and innovation

Organisational change, Digitally Savvy and Data analysis

English and another Spanish

Education:

University degree preferable.

Training qualification and/or L&D qualification would be desirable

At bp, we recognise and support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees' lives that are relevant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.