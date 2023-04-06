Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Senior Cash and Banking Analyst

Senior Cash and Banking Analyst

Senior Cash and Banking Analyst

  • Location Hungary - Central - Budapest
  • Travel required No
  • Job category Finance Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 147303BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

GBS Procurement is integral to building bp's distinctive capabilities and enhancing the procurement processes. In order to achieve this they are collaborating with segment category teams to effectively build, segment and manage the third party supply chains. They are building the next generation of category management; sourcing and digital capability in line with bp’s defined functional vision and location strategy.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Customer function team and advance your career as a
Senior Cash and Banking Analyst


Customer teams are taking care of sales support processes, account management, order taking, invoicing, cash collection, credit assessment, pricing, service request management, and supply chain management activities.

The Cash & Bank Analyst is accountable for the processing of all cash & banking transactions while ensuring adherence to policies and procedures in the drive for exceptional customer service, operational excellence, and compliance.

If you join our Credit team, you will:
  • Monitor cash forecasting and cash in transit
  • Perform bank reconciliations and ensure all unreconciled items are addressed to the relevant stakeholders and follow up until the problem is resolved
  • Prepare Bank reports and process return cheques
  • Issue cheques and collect signatures to initiate special payments when required
  • Support preparation of documents and adjustments for monthly, quarterly and year-end close
  • Ensure delivery of critical requests
  • Collaborate closely with the bank and treasury on any fund rejection
  • Support the wider team to achieve organizational objectives
  • Maintain and manage cash management system
  • Handle payment-related queries with the banks or other teams
  • Be responsible for researching and resolving problems, share resolution within the team
  • Banks account management, including opening and closing or amending contracts with alignment of internal treasury regulations
  • Build strong working relationship with other functions
  • Participate in continuous improvement initiatives and projects

What You will need to be successful:
  • At least 3 years of experience in Cash and Banking, Treasury, Accounts Receivable, Cash Application, Accounts Payable or other related area in bank or multinational environment
  • Bachelor’s Degree in Economics, Business, Finance, Accounting or related field
  • Strong business English
  • Fluent German is desired, but intermediate is a must
  • SAP knowledge is an advantage
  • Good analytical skills
  • Good interpersonal, influential and decision-making skills in order to manage and maintain good relationships with key stakeholders
  • Able to deal with complex situations while maintaining the right balance of customer and business focus
  • Able to consistently review and adapt approach to meet changing requirements

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:
  • A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued
  • Possibility to join our social communities and networks
  • Chill-out and collaboration spaces in a stylish office environment
  • Learning opportunities, other development opportunities to craft your career path
  • Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements
  • Life & health insurance, medical care package
  • Company laptop
  • Phone for private usage
  • Opportunity to work from home: up to 2 days / week based on team agreement

bp Hungary won the Most attractive employer 2021 Award, based on the PwC annual research. Come and join us!

Apply Search all jobs at bp