Job summary

Grade I Responsible for supporting the team in appraising credit risk of new and existing customers consistent with credit policies and standards, monitoring customers’ transactions against credit limits whilst ensuring adherence to policies and procedures in the drive for exceptional customer service, operational excellence and compliance.

Finance



Finance Group



Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our Customer function team and advance your career as a

Senior Cash and Banking Analyst





Customer teams are taking care of sales support processes, account management, order taking, invoicing, cash collection, credit assessment, pricing, service request management, and supply chain management activities.



The Cash & Bank Analyst is accountable for the processing of all cash & banking transactions while ensuring adherence to policies and procedures in the drive for exceptional customer service, operational excellence, and compliance.



If you join our Credit team, you will:

Monitor cash forecasting and cash in transit

Perform bank reconciliations and ensure all unreconciled items are addressed to the relevant stakeholders and follow up until the problem is resolved

Prepare Bank reports and process return cheques

Issue cheques and collect signatures to initiate special payments when required

Support preparation of documents and adjustments for monthly, quarterly and year-end close

Ensure delivery of critical requests

Collaborate closely with the bank and treasury on any fund rejection

Support the wider team to achieve organizational objectives

Maintain and manage cash management system

Handle payment-related queries with the banks or other teams

Be responsible for researching and resolving problems, share resolution within the team

Banks account management, including opening and closing or amending contracts with alignment of internal treasury regulations

Build strong working relationship with other functions

Participate in continuous improvement initiatives and projects



What You will need to be successful:

At least 3 years of experience in Cash and Banking, Treasury, Accounts Receivable, Cash Application, Accounts Payable or other related area in bank or multinational environment

Bachelor’s Degree in Economics, Business, Finance, Accounting or related field

Strong business English

Fluent German is desired, but intermediate is a must

SAP knowledge is an advantage

Good analytical skills

Good interpersonal, influential and decision-making skills in order to manage and maintain good relationships with key stakeholders

Able to deal with complex situations while maintaining the right balance of customer and business focus

Able to consistently review and adapt approach to meet changing requirements



At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:



A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in a stylish office environment

Learning opportunities, other development opportunities to craft your career path

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Company laptop

Phone for private usage

Opportunity to work from home: up to 2 days / week based on team agreement



bp Hungary won the Most attractive employer 2021 Award, based on the PwC annual research. Come and join us!



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



