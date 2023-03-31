Senior Category Lead

To exceed our customers’ convenience expectation through creation of appealing range which will answer all customer shopping missions. Is responsible for the creation of profitable Category and Supplier Strategies to maximise value for the Customer bp.and. They will lead discussions with key Suppliers based on the outputs of the Category & Supplier Strategy.
The Category Lead is responsible for developing and driving the category, inclusive of opportunity identification, tactical category management, and promotion planning.
The ideal candidate will be a customer centric category lead with a growth and strategic mindset to help us continue to build a distinguished and leading convenience retail offer of the future.
Accountable for measuring and reporting on shop performance whilst supporting the delivery of best-in-class management through provision of market trends, category insights, and shopper and competitor intelligence.
Having E2E gross margin accountability.
This category lead will proactively identify growth opportunities and support decision making in relation to range, price, and promotion through provision of actionable performance, customer and competitor data, insights, and analysis. In addition, this role is responsible for ensuring that the specific product is always available on the different shops across the country.
Key Accountabilities:
Grade HResponsible for coordinating activities of a team to support the delivery of category plans by managing price changes and pricing standards, supporting the implementation of products and promotions that drive profitability, and managing supplier and operational issues.