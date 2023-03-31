Senior Category Lead

Yes - Domestic (In country) only

Job summary

To exceed our customers’ convenience expectation through creation of appealing range which will answer all customer shopping missions. Is responsible for the creation of profitable Category and Supplier Strategies to maximise value for the Customer bp.and. They will lead discussions with key Suppliers based on the outputs of the Category & Supplier Strategy.



The Category Lead is responsible for developing and driving the category, inclusive of opportunity identification, tactical category management, and promotion planning.



The ideal candidate will be a customer centric category lead with a growth and strategic mindset to help us continue to build a distinguished and leading convenience retail offer of the future.



Accountable for measuring and reporting on shop performance whilst supporting the delivery of best-in-class management through provision of market trends, category insights, and shopper and competitor intelligence.



Having E2E gross margin accountability.



This category lead will proactively identify growth opportunities and support decision making in relation to range, price, and promotion through provision of actionable performance, customer and competitor data, insights, and analysis. In addition, this role is responsible for ensuring that the specific product is always available on the different shops across the country.

Key Accountabilities:

Developing and implementing Category Plans, tactical business and promotional plans and activations for each category following the agreed Category Plan framework; to grow category. For bp express and for PnP jointly with our partner)

Analyse category performance, customer data and market trends to plan and implement product ranges that meet customer needs and drive sales. Responsible for managing regular performance reviews.

Create category specific Supplier Strategies

Identify opportunities with Strategic Suppliers relating to COGs, investment, and innovation. Lead the negotiations on these agreed opportunities.

Work with Trading Support and Pricing Manager to create a plan and process for new listed, delisted products and price & promo strategy framework.

Collaborate with relevant stakeholders such as marketing, Partner (PnP) and suppliers to develop promotions that meet unique market and customer needs and to create annual calendar for country activations.

Drive e-commerce category forward through strategic supplier relationships.

Drive category specific innovation and challenge current category offer to develop new business models and partnerships with relevant suppliers.

Works closely with sales operations teams to identify areas of efficiency and ensure effective roll out for products.

Monitors key national promotions and leads the business plan scorecard, communicating results and recommending corrective action if necessary.

Working closely with SC Team manages inventory levels. Trouble shoots any overages and shortages accordingly and reduces shrinkage (wastage) with the support of operations.

Manage category profitability while developing promotions and pricing strategies that support the short term and long-term category plans.

Develop and integrate strategies and action plans to improve store performance through analysing and tracking performance metrics.

Engage vendors to support the national program, promotions and execution that are outlined in the category business plan.

Execute on the category budget including approving vendor estimates, generating purchase orders, processing invoices and rebates.

Lead contracts negotiations which may include development of regional or national to contract/rebate agreements that support the category business plans.

Leverage the economies of scale to negotiate discounts and manage joint business relationships.

Education & Experience Required

Qualifications in Marketing, Commerce or related field

3+ years’ experience within FMCG category management

Demonstrated track record in delivery on performance improvement

Product & Market Intelligence - Gathers and analyses information and summarises supply market information based on BPs needs and demands.

Sourcing Strategy - Reviews insights and suggests improvements to enhance benefit delivery and improve implementation success for sourcing strategies.

Negotiation Plan & Preparation - Identify issues and commercial opportunities and use these to provide information and advice for the negotiating team. Identifies risks and opportunities in the negotiation.

Highly competent in problem solving and critical thinking

Engaging and collaborative way of working

Resilient and experienced in working in multi-faceted environment

Grade HResponsible for coordinating activities of a team to support the delivery of category plans by managing price changes and pricing standards, supporting the implementation of products and promotions that drive profitability, and managing supplier and operational issues.