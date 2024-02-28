Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Customers & Products



Retail Group



bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet.

Our purpose is reimagining energy for people and our planet. We want to help the world reach net zero and improve people’s lives. To help us achieve this we are transforming our convenience locations into a customer focused retail business. We will achieve success by listening and acting in the best interests of our customers. ‘Who we are’ defines what we stand for at bp. It builds on our best qualities and those things that are most important to us – our commitment to safety, to speaking up if something doesn’t seem right, compliance, care for others and working together as one integrated bp team – while putting an even greater focus on how we can take bp to the next level.

We’re looking for Senior Category Lead Food responsible for category management within bp’s Convenience Food business, applying the principles of category management to add value for customers, build long term supplier relationships, and deliver sustainable sales and margin growth.

In this role you will lead the development and delivery of robust category plans and category strategies to support the performance and growth of your categories. You will apply a ‘do learn do’ approach to develop a high-quality offers that that simultaneously delights customers and drives the bottom line for bp.

What you can expect in the role:

Responsible for the delivery of year-on-year sales and profitability growth, in addition to other key performance metrics

Development of Category Plans, supplier Joint Business Plans and various category tactics to support long term category growth. Work cross functionally with several teams across bp to support the implementation of these strategies.

Apply Category Management principles and take a customer centric approach, leveraging data and insights to make decisions relating to price, product, place and promotion to accelerate growth and identify (and subsequently close) gaps to plan.

Work alongside the Product Development Team to define and execute a pipeline of new product and menu development. This will require applying a ‘do-learn-do’ agile mindset, and iterating on product, price, promotion, and process to improve sales and profitability

Manage relationships with relevant suppliers, and work with procurement to develop third party contracts and deals that maximize profitability and provide contractual coverage for all relevant category products and services

Ensure personal compliance with safety, ethics and compliance policies and processes, follows procedures, and provide an exemplary display of BP’s Values & Behaviors and Leadership Expectations.

What we would like to see you bring:

Tertiary qualification in in either Marketing, Commerce, Business or related discipline or equivalent experience in Retail Operations or Category Management

Highly competent in category management, or commercial experience in a food retail context.

Strong performance bias and a passion (energy) to win in ‘Retail’.

Proven and demonstrable track record in delivery on performance improvement

Experience in food service, category management and/or food operations.

Proven ability to deliver stretching targets in a high-pressure environment.

Highly competent working independently and in teams.

Highly competent in problem solving and open thinking.

Highly competent in communication and influencing.

Why join us?

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!

Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand.



Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.