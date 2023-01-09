Senior Category Lead Food for Now & WBC

Job summary

Grade H - Responsible for coordinating activities of a team to support the delivery of category plans by managing price changes and pricing standards, supporting the implementation of products and promotions that drive profitability, and managing supplier and operational issues.

We are a major player in the New Zealand convenience retailing landscape and are well underway on our journey to achieve our vision of redefining convenience retailing within our region.

Our retail convenience agenda is highly progressive and leads the way in terms of offer differentiation and customer experience. Whilst we are proud of what we’ve achieved, we’re in it for the ‘long haul’ and acknowledge there is plenty more to do. To help us continue our strong momentum and continue growing, we have an opportunity to join our Convenience Trading team as a Senior Category Lead within our Wild Bean Café business, managing a number of food and coffee categories across New Zealand. This is a permanent position within bp’s global organization based in Auckland.



As a Senior Category Lead, you will apply the principles of category management to add new value for customers, build long term supplier relationships, and deliver sustainable sales and margin growth. for a strategic category portfolio within bp’s rapidly Wild Bean Café business. Yes, it’s an exciting time to come onboard!

You will lead the development of category strategies and have accountability for the performance and growth for Wild Bean Café categories. We plan to move at pace, and we need you to drive an agile ‘do learn do’ approach to develop an outstanding food offer that simultaneously delights customers and drives the bottom line for bp.





Your Responsibilities:

Responsible for the delivery of year-on-year sales and profitability growth, in addition to other key performance metrics

Development of Category Plans, supplier Joint Business Plans and various category tactics to support long term category growth. Work cross functionally with several teams across bp to support the implementation of these strategies.

Apply Category Management principles and take a customer centric approach, using data and insights to make decisions relating to price, product, place and promotion to accelerate growth and identify (and subsequently close) gaps to plan.

Work alongside the Product Development Team to define and implement a pipeline of new product and menu development. This will require applying a ‘do-learn-do’ agile approach, and iterating on product, price, promotion, and process to improve sales and profitability

Manage relationships with relevant suppliers, and work with procurement to develop third party contracts and deals that enhance profitability and provide contractual coverage for all relevant category products and services

Ensure personal compliance with safety, ethics and compliance policies and processes, follows procedures, and provide an exemplary display of BP’s Values & Behaviors and Leadership Expectations.

8+ years’ experience as a Category/Key account manager

Strong analytical skills and the ability to synthesize information from multiple data sets and create practical insights with a high degree of customer focus

Experience negotiating with suppliers

Tertiary qualification in either Marketing, Commerce, Business or related field or equivalent experience in Retail Operations

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!