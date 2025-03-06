Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Retail Group



Job Description:

Are you ready for a challenge?

This is an exciting permanent opportunity to join one of the most recognized global energy providers. Our purpose is to deliver energy to the world, today and tomorrow. To help us achieve this, we are transforming our convenience locations into a customer focused, retail business.

Reporting into the Head of Convenience Retail for bp NZ, the Senior Category Lead (Senior Category Manager) is responsible for a selection of categories within bp’s convenience business, applying the principles of category management to add value for customers, build long term supplier relationships, and deliver sustainable sales and margin growth.



Your responsibilities:

Sales, margin and market share

New product/supplier launches

Creation and delivery of compelling promotional plans

Category reviews

Supplier partnerships

Product price analysis and execution

Internal stakeholder management within a matrix organisation

About you:

Prior demonstrated experience as a National Business Manager, Senior Buyer, or Senior Category Manager within a supplier or retailer (FMCG industry preferred)

High attention to detail/commercial acumen

Proven ability to deliver stretching targets

Strong negotiation skills

Team player

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.

Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Continued Learning, Continuous improvement, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer data knowledge, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Collaboration, Digital fluency, Industry knowledge and advocacy, Integrated pricing, Knowledge Sharing, Leading transformation, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Offer execution and growth, Operational Excellence, Partner relationship management {+ 10 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.