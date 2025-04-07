This role is not eligible for relocation

Negligible travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

Senior Category Manager, Indirect Technology - (Hybrid - Denver, CO or Houston, TX)

BPX Energy is BP's U.S. onshore oil and gas business, focused on delivering safe, sustainable, and innovative energy solutions. As part of BP, BPX drives value through innovative technology, operational excellence, and a commitment to reducing emissions while meeting global energy needs.

The role:

This role reports to the BPX Energy Lead Category Manager for Indirect and will support Technology Category Management for BPX Energy. Specific categories supported may include software, hardware, services (onshore, nearshore and offshore), networking, cybersecurity, cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), data science, internet of things (IoT), IT governance, telecommunications, databases and data warehouses, etc.

Provide analytical and tactical support to the Indirect Technology Category Team to support the execution of category strategies. Responsible for supporting the category management team and execution of strategies for assigned categories. Ensures deployment and execution of common systems and processes for supply chain activities in designated categories in operations. Establishes and manages local supplier relationships and contract compliance. This role is responsible for supporting the relationship with the Business Unit Operations stakeholders and their Leadership in the region and delivers value through exhibiting BPX values and establishing effective interfaces with customers, the Head of Procurement, PSCM Category, Technology teams and Business Units.

Key Accountabilities:

As a member of the BPX PSCM Indirect - Technology Category Team, Managing the Technology Category in delivering PSCM services and managing relationships with internal and external stakeholders, at times including partners and government bodies.

Build and manage relationships with internal and external stakeholders while driving continuous improvement, improving safety performance and reducing operational risk.

Performs regular audit and performance reviews with suppliers to drive process improvement and efficiencies and reduce operational risk.

Ensure standards, processes and operating systems are implemented in all PSCM activities and ensures business continuity between the PSCM Category and Operations teams

Understand, drive and execute category management strategies, supplier management plans and contracts

Identifies risks and ensures mitigation strategies and plans are developed and implemented – including external supply risk in contract execution

Cost management and contract management controls

Essential Education and Experience

Bachelor's degree in Procurement/Supply Chain, Business, Engineering/technical subject area or equivalent.

High school diploma with 8 years of additional relevant experience will be considered in lieu of a college degree.

Three to five years of relevant PSCM experience supporting midstream operations, wells, production and/or operations preferred.

Strong analytical and oral/written communication skills, in particular the ability to be influential and drive the PSCM agenda with internal partners, and to negotiate with suppliers at Account Representative/Manager level.

Strong project management skills.

Working knowledge of systems such as Open Invoice, Ariba and SAP and software tools such as Excel, Access, etc.

Strong influencing and communication skills across a wide range of cultural environments

How much do we pay (Base)? $110,000 - $135,000. Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

Why join us?

At bpx, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision, and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401(k) matching program.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodations.

Discover your place with us and help our business meet the challenges of the future!



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.