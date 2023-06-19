Senior Cementing Specialist

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

We are looking for a Cementing Specialist to deliver safe, efficient, and reliable cementing designs and strategic solutions to bps regions in the Western Hemisphere. This role provides an opportunity to participate in the construction of technically challenging wells in deepwater Gulf of Mexico! The ideal candidate will have extensive experience in the oil and gas industry. The Cementing Technical Specialist is based in Houston and reports directly to the Cementing & Fluids Manager.

Production & Operations



Wells Group



About you:

Degree in engineering or physical science

At least 10 years’ experience in oil well cementing engineering

Deepwater experience

In this role you will:

Maintain Safety as a number one priority and always consider this when performing job accountabilities.

Drive consistency and engineering rigor in cementing designs and operations across the Central and Regional Delivery Teams to deliver safety and improve zonal isolation performance and well reliability.

Support well operations teams in managing cement job design changes during execute.

Support the Wells ConneXus teams in the closure of work items related to regional business requests for technical support.

Provide enhanced oversight of job planning and designs for high-risk wells identified by the well classification tool using the Remote Collaboration Centers.

Performance manages cementing service suppliers to reduce NPT and elevate service quality and performance. Seeks to drive efficient and cost effective fit-for-purpose supplier solutions.

Is familiar with the short/medium/long term activity set for the businesses supported.

Support Procurement and Supply Chain Management with technical expertise during approaches to market.

Provide support during technology implementation.

Support content owners of bp Practices, Procedures, Guides and Templates related to cementing and zonal isolation

Support learning by providing training instruction and content.

Complete the decision rights assigned to Cementing Technical Specialists within bp Practice Zonal Isolation Practice 100-221.

Understand the requirements and barrier principals within bp Practice Zonal Isolation Practice 100-221 and where applicable apply these requirements and principles to work performed.

Understand and deliver the Team Annual Delivery Plan

Work in accordance with bp’s code of conduct and Who We Are beliefs.

Why join us?

At bp, we believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life, including a generous paid parental leave policy and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement

This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Casing and wellhead recovery, Casing and wellhead recovery, Casing Design, Cementing, Common process for wells activities, Cost-conscious decision-making, Cost Management, Crisis and emergency response management, Drilling data acquisition and well monitoring, Drilling Fluids, Drilling Operations, Drillstring component selection, Equipment integrity assurance, Managed Pressure Drilling, Management of change, Multi-lateral wells, OMS and bp requirements, PPFG and geohazard principles for wells, Process Safety Management, Rig and vessel intake and start-up, Rig and vessel operations, Rig workovers, Risk Management, Side-track operations, Snubbing and hydraulic workover {+ 14 more}



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.