Senior Channel Support Manager (Channel Support Specialist , CAR)

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

About the role

Purpose of this role is to work closely with key partners in supporting development of strong channel sales and distribution in line with market strategy. Also, enable performance through the planning and execution of trade activities which align with business strategy and responsible for the design and development of the Castrol Workshop offer including incorporating an integrated view on product, brand, and service. This role will also need to deliver assurance of Castrol offer delivery and performance tracking, and continuously look to improve and develop the offer based on market and customer requirements in car space.

Key Responsibilities

Track territory and strategic channel KPIs, design offer and track implementation of territory and channel offer.

Identify *local market opportunities to develop channel and trade program to support sales, implement program with progress reports (* refer to non digital initiatives)

Accountable for delivery on the distribution and new sales channel target includes the sales associated

Key coordinator for car channel

Ensure timely availability and deployment of execution tools and merchandising materials with marketing team and develop tracking mechanisms to ensures materials are optimized.

Work closely with Sales in the development of a robust channel plans aligned to the complexities of the accounts and manages proper roll-out in trade.

Gather and monitor all competitive initiatives/market insights and prepare corresponding action plans.

Achieve sales budget and product profit goals within allocated marketing resources, including achievement of targeted market share

Plan and lead the trade loan and Capex budget

Understand customer needs and market trend on total offer with external focus

Communicate with internal team, integrate and consolidate offer and document it

Work with customer communication team and sales team to publish the details to customer and partners

Track offer deliverable and business performance with help from analyst team

Responsibility for the evaluation and performance of trade loans supporting by analyst team

Drive cost optimization for signage and branding investment

Requirement

Minimum Degree or equivalent experience

5+ years experience in trade marketing, field sales or related field.

Experience in distributor management would be advantage

Previous operations experience, exposure to sales or related customer management activities is a strong advantage

Demonstrated business understanding and awareness of internal and external customer needs

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

• A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and giving back to our environment are highly valued

• Possibility to join our social communities and networks

• Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

• Life and health insurance, medical care package

• And many other benefits.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

We'd love to hear from you to request any accommodations!



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer enquiries, Customer experience, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Resilience, Sustainability awareness and action, Understanding Emotions, Workload Prioritization



