Senior Coke Scheduler

Entity:Customers & Products
Supply & Trading Group
Job Family Group:
Grade H
Job Summary:
Job Description:
Join bp as Senior Coke Schedule!
To plan, prioritize, coordinate and control the Calcined & Green Coke Products safety operations between various supply points & terminals as well as deliveries to customers, including Refinery operations interface, secondary transport coordination, S&H optimization at coke storage locations, waterborne vessel scheduling, performing blending operations and stock control
Optimize and coordinate coke transport between Castellon Refinery and coke storage locations across the world as well as customer deliveries including secondary transport, warehouses, Ports and coordination of shipping activities, ensuring efficient placing of the product but not jeopardizing coker production.
At bp, we recognize and support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life!
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Ancillary cost management, Commercial acumen, Communication, Competitor intelligence, Customer service delivery excellence, Demurrage, Developing and implementing strategy, Influencing, Inventory Management, Listening, Marine assurance, Mentoring, Negotiating, Problem Solving, Shipping/transport, Supply chain management, Trade discipline and compliance, Trading and scheduling operations, Trading Fundamentals, Sentiment and Trends, Trading knowledge, Troubleshooting, Voyage operations
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.