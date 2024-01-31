Senior Coke Scheduler

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Supply & Trading Group



Job Summary:

Grade HResponsible for ensuring the efficient, reliable and safe execution of the regional supply plan, using sound analytical capabilities to coordinate the effective scheduling of physical movements into and out of supply networks and making efficiency trade-offs.



Job Description:

Join bp as Senior Coke Schedule!

About role itself:

To plan, prioritize, coordinate and control the Calcined & Green Coke Products safety operations between various supply points & terminals as well as deliveries to customers, including Refinery operations interface, secondary transport coordination, S&H optimization at coke storage locations, waterborne vessel scheduling, performing blending operations and stock control

Key Accountabilities:

Optimize and coordinate coke transport between Castellon Refinery and coke storage locations across the world as well as customer deliveries including secondary transport, warehouses, Ports and coordination of shipping activities, ensuring efficient placing of the product but not jeopardizing coker production.

Focal point for refinery operations interface.

Coordinate blending operations following Coke optimization manager and coke technologist indications. Responsible to foster and maintain blending and stock control tools.

Assist the Coke Logistics Manager in developing new logistic routes to optimize current customer portfolio and support further business developments.

Terminal and storage management in coordination with 3rd party companies.

Stock management ensuring fulfilling of working capital targets.

Back office activities including invoicing, SAP, GBS interface and activation of new vendors and customers according to BP procedures. Shipping documentations and agent interface.

Focal Point to develop, handle and apply coke procedures. (Blending, anti-dust, load, unload, export documentation.). Implement HSSE recommendations along Coke operations.

Support the coke logistics manager in negotiating 3rd party contracts in coordination with procurement team related to coke logistics, S&H.

AP and AR movements with different partners (Portsur, UTE, SGS, Fernando Buil, etc)

Focal point for operations emergency

What you should bring to the role?:

Proven understanding of supply procedures and optimization

Proven track record in similar activities.

Outstanding multi-tasker / comfort with ambiguity

Customer & quality attitude

Building positive relationships through supply chain

Education and Skills:

University degree or equivalent

Proficient in Spanish and English;

Strong Analytical capabilities

Competition understanding + Strong Planning and organizing skills

Focus on performance/profitability while in time management skills & prioritization

Ability to understand and respond to changing business demands

Team working skills, with well proven track record to work optimally in cross-functional teams but also be able to work as self-starter

At bp, we recognize and support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Ancillary cost management, Commercial acumen, Communication, Competitor intelligence, Customer service delivery excellence, Demurrage, Developing and implementing strategy, Influencing, Inventory Management, Listening, Marine assurance, Mentoring, Negotiating, Problem Solving, Shipping/transport, Supply chain management, Trade discipline and compliance, Trading and scheduling operations, Trading Fundamentals, Sentiment and Trends, Trading knowledge, Troubleshooting, Voyage operations



Legal Disclaimer:

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.