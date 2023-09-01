Senior Commercial Analyst - West

Job summary

About us Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world.In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, motivated by best-in-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!

Entity:

Strategy, Sustainability & Ventures



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

About the role

Energy and electricity markets are rapidly changing with the deployment of intermittent renewables and energy storage. This role offers the opportunity to help build the analytics team that forecasts the impact of these changes on energy and electricity prices in selected US markets with the goal of reducing uncertainty for decision makers. To improve and expand our modelling scope, we are looking for a US market and revenues assets analyst. You will incorporate fundamental price drivers such as fuel commodity prices, regulatory changes, and conventional and renewables capacity development into a production cost model and quantify the impact of these drivers on wholesale and other electricity prices at assets specific level. You will improve and expand our forecasts, perform model runs, check model plausibility, and back-test model results. You will provide and explain your findings directly to the development teams, who base their day-to-day decisions on the model output. Modelling focus for this position is ERCOT, expanding to PJM, CAISO, and other ISOs. You will need to understand and model specific market design elements such as price formation, capacity auctions, and co-optimization of energy and reserves.

Key Accountabilities

Analyse relevant fundamental drivers (supply and demand curves, existing grid and line capacity and availability, technical gird parameters, residual load, interconnection capacity, regulatory changes, etc.)

Compile time series for all relevant integrated energy model inputs

Work together with commercial functions to collect and provide the best available knowledge

Transfer market design into model logic

Model calibration & back testing

Perform model runs and develop model scenarios incl. stochastic model development

Automate model input updates and model result processing

Interpret model results to provide insight for trading decisions and financial planning, and ad hoc projects

Understand and evaluate external studies and forecasts

Deliver long term market view for strategic projects and general valuations

Essential Experience and Education

University Degree in Engineering, Economics, Finance, Mathematics, Physics or equivalent. An advanced degree with an electricity market focus is a plus

Strong conceptual understanding electricity market concepts such as security-constrained economic dispatch and unit-commitment, nodal/zonal price formation, capacity auctions, co-optimization of energy and reserves, “missing money,” and levelled cost of electricity

Professional experience at an ISO, RTO, or in a consulting role with an electricity market focus is a plus

Experience in fundamental modelling, particularly production cost modelling for electricity markets. Experience with production modelling tools such as PLEXOS, PROMOD, UPLAN, or similar or mathematical programming languages like GAMS is a plus

Very strong quantitative and analytical skills (transfer of algorithms into model conduct)Excellent communication skills

Ability to transfer knowledge between analysis and decision makers in other departments with an interdisciplinary approachExcellent IT skills inc. ability to model in main languages as Python and in the MS Windows environment (particularly Excel, Access)

Experience collaborating with databases (SQL, R)

Language skills: fluent in English, other European languages are advantage

Great teammate, high level of self-motivation and flexibility, ability to work in a competitive environment and to meet tight deadlines

Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Legal Disclaimer:

