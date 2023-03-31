Senior Commercial Auction Strategy Analyst

Job summary

About the role

The role of the senior revenues auction strategy analyst covers the detailed analysis of all auction criteria linked to revenues in support of the projects and helps developing the integrated technologies business cases (H2, power, efuels etc), in all core and future markets. Furthermore, the role comprises the identifying, analysing and quantifying a number of different topics from merit order to system effects to real option analysis. The position requires a high affinity for numerical work, handling of large amount of data and therefore also include programming tasks. You will be part of a highly dynamic, international and geographically diverse team which comes along with occasional international travel etc., working remotely and demonstrating a pro-active and autonomous approach to work.

Key Responsibilities

Support the projects teams in evaluating different auction strategies related to revenues and how revenues plays with the other auction criteria.

Analyze in detail support and auction schemes providing guidance to the business irt to commercialization risks and revenues assumptions

Lease with the rest of the team to maximise value for new and existing projects deriving innovative ideas for auctions participations and projects • Model bid price option space and support auctions strategy (in collaboration with regional business and analysis and project teams)

Develop and maintain models globally for low carbon assets including auction allocation risk simulation, Real optional analysis, merit order of projects vs competitors

Competitor analysis and understanding of the optimization of LCOEs and LROEs to define the supply stack (if needed) Support the projects teams in evaluating different auction strategies related to revenues and how revenues plays with the other auction criteria.

Essential Experience and Education

PhD / Master's degree in an analytical / numerical subject, preferably Engineering, Economics, Statistics or Mathematics and appropriate professional experience with at least three years of working experience or comparable university career in relevant market analysis areas.

Previous experience working in a commercial function within an energy commodity environment, preferably with exposure to integrated energy sources in European, Americas or Asian power and hydrogen markets

Substantial experience in Energy Economics and electricity markets, specifically working with market studies of revenues price forecasts, imbalance modelling, value factor development and revenues from support mechanisms.

Very strong Excel skills i.e. should be able to use functionalities at an expert level, including working with macros and VBA functions, integrating Excel with external data sources.

Experience in programming and/or optimization languages, e.g. Matlab, Python or GAMS, PLEXOS, database management (i.e. Access) and capability to develop, document and maintain models.

The ability to communicate clearly and in a customer-oriented way, specifically the ability to structure and present complex information adequately to a (senior) management-level audience (both written and verbal).

Strong interpersonal and presentational skills (expert user of PowerPoint) plus ability to deal with uncertainty linked to cross-cultural projects.

Fluent English language skills. Very good knowledge of other languages where bp operates is of advantage.

Highly proactive, identifying value opportunities and proposing solutions to them under own initiative.

Capable of maintaining positive working relationships while adhering to demanding deadlines. • Team player and highly motivated.

Enthusiastic about learning and pushing technical limits and finding new solutions / out of the box thinking.

Experience in ancillary services and balancing market regulation in Europe region.

Demonstrable experience in fundamental market modelling and analysis in Europe or APAC region or US ISOs

Experience modelling lease/support auctions and real option analysis for renewable investments.

Experience in programming optimisation problems.

Knowledge of Python, and experience in applying it in modelling/data science solutions.

Experience in programming and using relational and non-relational databases e.g. SQL.

Experience in valuation of commercial revenue streams for hydrogen and storage technologies, with a focus on grid connected projects.

Knowledge of typical derivative instruments used in energy markets to hedge financial positions.

Knowledge of typical commercial terms used in renewables power purchase agreements used to distributed financial risk between counterparties.

Experience in managing stakeholders in process implementation through internal or external consultancy.

No individual one of these is a necessity for the role, but demonstration of some or all of these would be highly advantageous to any application.At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!