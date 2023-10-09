Senior Commercial Manager, European Power Trading

Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Job summary

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Supply & Trading Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for providing expertise and technical leadership in trading and risk allocation to support execution of the trade strategy, contributing to strategic development, acting as the focal point between business development and front line traders, providing highly advanced financial markets advice and assuring conformance to regulatory standards and common processes.



Job Description:

About the opportunity:

Do you want to be part of a company reimagining energy for people and our planet; one that is trusted by society and valued by shareholders?

We are looking for a Senior Commercial Manager to join our bp Trading & Shipping (T&S) business as we transform and connect the global energy market! This role is uniquely positioned for those with a commercial drive and an excitement for project management and delivery. You will team across various leadership levels to influence, foster engagement and deliver tangible business growth.

As the European energy markets have become a more substantial piece of the global energy and financial markets, we see a significant change in the profile of market participants and dynamics. T&S European Power (EP) continues to be at the front end of global strategy for bp, and we are growth engine from which to build out, diversify and transition the business into an Integrated Energy Company. Fundamental to delivering on our strategy is building a well-balanced, tradable portfolio in power (6,000+ MW) across our target markets.

As a key role within EP, the Senior Commercial Manager is responsible for driving the business across new market/product evolution, strategy and planning whilst influencing and handling the priorities challenging the business in the short and medium terms.

Reporting to the VP European Power, you will be a contributing member of the EP Leadership team and have considerable exposure to senior leadership across the business. This is a "People Manager" role with a small team of direct reports supporting business development & strategy. We offer a hybrid working environment (3 days in office, 2 days at home each week, on average). The office will be located in Canary Wharf, London.



In the role, you will be empowered to:

Frame and drive commercial management agenda operating with autonomy in designing and pursuing business specific activities and aims.

Advance digital ambitions working with partners internally and externally to advance our capability buildout. This includes intraday and dispatch capability as well as reimagining our trading processes through technology.

Lead and align a Business Development team to ensure efficient resource allocation and timely delivery.

Foster and maintain close working relationships with other members of Leadership Team, Regional Teams and functions to pro-actively identify items that may need intervention.

Develop and implement, with T&S leadership, the appropriate planning and performance processes including input into OPR’s, Book Reviews and Performance Reviews.

Coordinate the Annual Plan, 5-year shape, Finance Overview and quarterly priority process whilst communicating in year performance against evolving context, including FCC, headcount and T&E.

Support the VP European Power in delivery of the business strategy.

Chair and coordinate the Front Office Functional Meeting and Regional Power Forum.

About you:

Essential experience for the role will include:

Deep experience within a commercial trading environment, including comprehension of processes and controls, compliance and regulatory framework, roles on a trading floor, exposure management, exchanges, financial reporting, etc.

Financial understanding and application, including accounting (PnL, Balance Sheet, Cash Flows), EEM concepts including dual discounting and credit pricing); awareness of MVAR, NPVAR, and similar methodologies.

Experience leading cross-functional teams in a sophisticated and matrixed business.

Record of making a positive impact in a competitive and ambiguous commercial environment.

Ability to think innovatively and turn ideas into business plans and deliverables.

Other desireable criteria:

Experience in the European gas and power markets, including knowledge of the market drivers and existing industry relationships would be an advantage.

Experience influencing a range of senior business leaders and customers, both internally and externally.

Strong organisational and prioritisation skills with a bias to make a difference and foster accountability while supporting others’ safety/wellbeing.

Desire to work with a diverse set of people, acting as a bridge between various teams.

Collaborative nature, open to ideas and feedback, and supporting others through meaningful, honest conversations.

About us:

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life.



Travel Requirement

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Commercial performance management, Commercial Strategies, Commodity Trading, Creativity and Innovation, Exposure Management, Financial accounting and reporting, Influencing, Market Knowledge, People Leadership, Performance Leadership, Power Market, Power Purchase Agreements, Power Trading, Pricing Strategies, Strategic Thinking, Trade discipline and compliance, Trade execution and management, Trading Fundamentals, Sentiment and Trends, Trading risk controls, Trading Systems, Valuation Management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.