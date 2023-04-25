Senior Commercial Manager – Low Carbon Mobility (LCM)

Job summary

The Senior Commercial Manager – LCM provides commercial vision, strategy and leadership across the low carbon truck space. They will play an important role in the shaping of business opportunities, identifying and translating value cases into commercial and contractual requirements.



A deep understanding of truck customers and energy economics will allow the jobholder to balance risks and value capture. They will work closely with the wider teams: from prospect identification, negotiation to contract execution, and will put in place a rigorous performance management process, against defined gate metrics/OKRs (Objectives and Key Results).



The Senior Commercial Manager – LCM manages a team to drive the development of commercial awareness and skills across the wider LCM team. They will report into the VP Low Carbon mobility and be a part of the LCM Leadership team.

Leads commercial valuations, structuring and supports negotiation:

Leads the development of a good understanding of value pools and TCO to inform decisions around participation and commercial structure.

Works across teams to secure and optimise commercial frameworks that meet strategic, technical and budget requirements.

Partners with FM&S, Pulse, H2 and M&C Fleet teams to shape commercial offer elements, identifying sources of value, commercial model and pricing options.

Supports teams in contract negotiation for partnerships, consortia, inorganics.

Works with local implementation managers, network and Finance teams to develop investment cases (ATN, FMs)

Owns overall Low carbon assumption sets across LNG, HVO, H2, Truck offer; and aligns with different stakeholders.

Oversees approval processes and facilitates smooth post project assessments to drive continuous improvement.

Develops a good understanding of available subsidy programs.

Leverages and financialises knowledge on available subsidy programs.

Supports bid processes.

Provides assurance around reporting and subsidy utilisation.

Interface to Ventures: Evaluates digital business models and participation opportunities.

Develops team capabilities: Build commercial capabilities, linked to low carbon projects and facilitates shared learnings across C&P.

Defines and drives strong processes and systems that support a commercially agile business development set up.

Overviews LCM Roadmap and business development hopper: Manages portfolio shape.

Responsible for LCM Business Development hopper by applying strategic thinking, analysis, market insights and process rigour.

Develops roadmaps for LCM target geographies and customer segments.

Fleet businesses in M&C, RC&S and Pulse

FM&S and T&S

SS&V, M&A

Finance teams

LC Execution teams across Pulse, M&C, P&O, I&E

Ventures

External partners and customers

Track record in commercial delivery, financial modelling and valuation, negotiation and contract preparation, bid submission.

Ability to create and drive opportunities from inception to commercialisations, articulate business cases.

Experience in diverse stakeholder management and strong ability to communicate at all levels.

Partnership management.

Ability to build collaborative relationships in a multicultural – multidisciplinary.

Ability to manage uncertainty, ambiguity and conflicting work priorities.

Experience across of working across several geographies.

Prior experience in building value chains in of advantage.

