Senior Commercial Manager – Low Carbon Mobility (LCM)

The Senior Commercial Manager – LCM provides commercial vision, strategy and leadership across the low carbon truck space. They will play an important role in the shaping of business opportunities, identifying and translating value cases into commercial and contractual requirements.
A deep understanding of truck customers and energy economics will allow the jobholder to balance risks and value capture. They will work closely with the wider teams: from prospect identification, negotiation to contract execution, and will put in place a rigorous performance management process, against defined gate metrics/OKRs (Objectives and Key Results).
The Senior Commercial Manager – LCM manages a team to drive the development of commercial awareness and skills across the wider LCM team. They will report into the VP Low Carbon mobility and be a part of the LCM Leadership team.
Leads commercial valuations, structuring and supports negotiation:
