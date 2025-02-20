Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Production & Operations



Engineering Group



bpx energy, a major oil and gas producer in the United States, demonstrates its expertise in unconventional gas, including shale, to deliver hydrocarbon production and technical knowledge worldwide. With operations in Texas and Louisiana, our US onshore business has become both an outstanding oil and gas producer and a leader in reducing methane emissions. As part of BP, a global industry leader, we foster a high-energy, high-intensity environment built on accountability, collegiality, and empowerment.

Role Synopsis

The Senior Commissioning Engineer will collaborate with many players in the bpx business - Facilities and Construction, Reservoir, Completions, and Operations throughout the life cycle of a well from technical review through operation. In this role, developing flowback designs, leading the associated HAZOP, and closing out any action items resulting from the HAZOP is critical. Participating in the permanent facility HAZOP and remaining knowledgeable on the process safety in the design is key. The Senior Commissioning Engineer will drive development of the choke schedule and understand all the required reservoir limits, well design limits, and facility limits, so they can be accurately communicated to the flowback service company and field staff. This leader must also perform QA/QC on temporary and permanent facility design documentation through the development of commissioning plans, start-up plans, and executing the NWD SOP. Finally, the Senior Commissioning Engineer will provide engineering expertise and support handover to Operations.

Key Accountabilities

Work with Reservoir, Completions, Operations, Field commissioning superintendents and 3rd party contractors to design flowback.

· Lead associated flowback HAZOP and closing out any action items resulting from the HAZOP.

· Participate in the permanent facility HAZOP and be knowledgeable on the process safety in the design.

· Develop the choke schedule and understand all the required reservoir limits, well design limits, and facility limits, so they can be accurately communicated to the flowback service company and Commissioning team field staff.

· Provide engineering support while wells are under the ownership of the Commissioning team and support handover to Operations.

· Lead detailed Root Cause Failure Analysis for wells under Commissioning Team.

· Communicate condition of the well to affected stakeholders.

· Improve and increase production for wells under the ownership of the Commissioning team and support handover to Operations.

Crucial Education

Bachelor of Science in Mechanical, Chemical, or Petroleum Engineering preferred. BS in Science considered

PE Certification optional

Crucial Experience and Desired Criteria

· Minimum of 3 years of proven experience.

· Design, commissioning, start-up, or operation of wellsite processing facilities.

· Ability to travel and stay on site as needed to ensure successful project delivery.

· Excellent interpersonal skills including the ability to interact optimally at different levels in the office, field, and with contractors.

· Participated in HAZOPs or risk assessments

· Attention to detail in quality assurance verifications

· Understanding of financial analysis

· Proficient working with PFDs and P&IDs

· Solid understanding of process safety management

· Solid understanding of piping codes (either ASME 31.3 or 31.8) and ASME pressure vessel code

· Solid understanding of reciprocating compressors and centrifugal and reciprocating pumps

· Ability to lead risk assessments.

· Solid understanding of electrical area classification

· Contractor management (engineering contractors and/or construction contractors)

· Familiarity with API 12F tank specification

· Familiarity with API 12J and 12K for production units

· Ability to manage numerous projects and prioritize support activities.

· Ability to lead, mentor, support, and guide other specialists.

· Strong analytical skills and ability to work on multiple projects

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $130,000 - $190,000

*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.