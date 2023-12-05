Entity:Production & Operations
Wells Group
Grade H
Role Synopsis
The Senior Completions Engineer will report to the Completion Engineering Supervisor. The candidate will work with engineering and support teams as well as the field organization to deliver a broad range of activities including fracture stimulation, completions design, and artificial lift. The position is responsible for optimizing our completion activities. This challenging workload will require an experienced individual to keep up with pace of activity.
Teamwork + Leadership
Fosters an environment of safety-first operations
Demonstrates ability to achieve high performance goals and meet deadlines in fast paced environment
Possesses the grit necessary to tackle any challenge and a growth mindset to improve operations, designs, and process under a high workload
Proactively seeks opportunities to serve in leadership roles
Acknowledges and appreciates each team member's contributions.
Works effectively with distributed team members.
Key Accountabilities
Work with asset and support teams to optimize and improve current completion designs, methods, learnings, and technology
Deliver timely and accurate assigned completions procedures that are in conformation to applicable policies, standards and processes and in compliance with regulations
Deliver activity set and performance plan while demonstrating continuous improvement in assigned Completions
Help aid in wellbore designs and frac modeling
Help aid the asset teams in BP’s environmental aims, particularly low carbon completion technology and produced water recycling
Facilitate learning’s from Post Well Reviews, AAR, End of Well Reviews with input from Wells Operations, Production Engineering, and/or BU Area Managers
Support Wells Operations, and PSCM in supplier performance management
Manage the cost cycle through SoR, AFE, execution, supplements, and invoice resolution
Foster relationships across multi-functional teams including Drilling & Completions Engineering sub-disciplines, Wells Operations, Base Management, Reservoir Management, and PSCM to deliver Value by being both Safe and Competitive
Cooperatively work within a team of completion engineers to share lessons learned and to implement across all areas.
Foster personal development by making regular field visits for execution of assigned well programs
Support supervisor in the decision-making process, planning, and forecasting
Evaluate competitor and partner performance and present analysis to cross-functional teams
Operate within the framework of OMS and BPX Practices
Provide operational and engineering technical support to onsite WSLs and participation in operations calls
Essential Education and Experience
Bachelor’s degree in petroleum engineering, Mechanical Engineering, or related field
Minimum of 6 years’ experience in completion or well intervention engineering
Extensive operational planning and execution experience with coil tubing, workover, and wireline for unconventional onshore wellbores
Skilled in analyzing unconventional well performance utilizing reservoir transient analysis and production optimization through casing and well design
Broad understanding of artificial lift designs and limitations
Ability to work with multiple external teams and accomplish shared goals through the building consensus.
Enthusiastic, high-energy individual, self-motivated, people-oriented and self-directed
Must be able to maintain focus on achieving results, whilst being patient and pragmatic.
Desirable Criteria & Qualifications
Supervision, management or leadership position experience desirable.
Salary
We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $155,000 - $190,000
*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
This role is eligible for relocation within country
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Artificial Lift, Artificial Lift, Coiled Tubing, Common process for wells activities, Completion and intervention fluids, Completion equipment and accessories, Completion tubing design, Cost-conscious decision-making, Cost Management, Crisis and emergency response management, Electric-line, Equipment integrity assurance, Fracturing and stimulation, Intelligent Completions, Management of change, Multi-lateral wells, OMS and bp requirements, Perforating, Process Safety Management, Rig workovers, Risk Management, Sand control design, Slickline and braided-line, Snubbing and hydraulic workover, Source control for wells {+ 14 more}
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.