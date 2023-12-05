This role is eligible for relocation within country

Production & Operations



Wells Group



Grade HResponsible for the engineering planning and execution of well completions to meet the Statement of Requirements, developing knowledge of how best to conduct completions design and activities in line with functional processes and policies and external local regulations.



The Senior Completions Engineer will report to the Completion Engineering Supervisor. The candidate will work with engineering and support teams as well as the field organization to deliver a broad range of activities including fracture stimulation, completions design, and artificial lift. The position is responsible for optimizing our completion activities. This challenging workload will require an experienced individual to keep up with pace of activity.

Teamwork + Leadership

Fosters an environment of safety-first operations

Demonstrates ability to achieve high performance goals and meet deadlines in fast paced environment

Possesses the grit necessary to tackle any challenge and a growth mindset to improve operations, designs, and process under a high workload

Proactively seeks opportunities to serve in leadership roles

Acknowledges and appreciates each team member's contributions.

Works effectively with distributed team members.

Work with asset and support teams to optimize and improve current completion designs, methods, learnings, and technology

Deliver timely and accurate assigned completions procedures that are in conformation to applicable policies, standards and processes and in compliance with regulations

Deliver activity set and performance plan while demonstrating continuous improvement in assigned Completions

Help aid in wellbore designs and frac modeling

Help aid the asset teams in BP’s environmental aims, particularly low carbon completion technology and produced water recycling

Facilitate learning’s from Post Well Reviews, AAR, End of Well Reviews with input from Wells Operations, Production Engineering, and/or BU Area Managers

Support Wells Operations, and PSCM in supplier performance management

Manage the cost cycle through SoR, AFE, execution, supplements, and invoice resolution

Foster relationships across multi-functional teams including Drilling & Completions Engineering sub-disciplines, Wells Operations, Base Management, Reservoir Management, and PSCM to deliver Value by being both Safe and Competitive

Cooperatively work within a team of completion engineers to share lessons learned and to implement across all areas.

Foster personal development by making regular field visits for execution of assigned well programs

Support supervisor in the decision-making process, planning, and forecasting

Evaluate competitor and partner performance and present analysis to cross-functional teams

Operate within the framework of OMS and BPX Practices

Provide operational and engineering technical support to onsite WSLs and participation in operations calls

Bachelor’s degree in petroleum engineering, Mechanical Engineering, or related field

Minimum of 6 years’ experience in completion or well intervention engineering

Extensive operational planning and execution experience with coil tubing, workover, and wireline for unconventional onshore wellbores

Skilled in analyzing unconventional well performance utilizing reservoir transient analysis and production optimization through casing and well design

Broad understanding of artificial lift designs and limitations

Ability to work with multiple external teams and accomplish shared goals through the building consensus.

Enthusiastic, high-energy individual, self-motivated, people-oriented and self-directed

Must be able to maintain focus on achieving results, whilst being patient and pragmatic.

Supervision, management or leadership position experience desirable.

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $155,000 - $190,000

*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



