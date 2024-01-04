Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Wells Group



Job Summary:

In the Completion Design and Standardisation Team, we take the best designs, knowledge, & tools for each completion type and apply that to current and future projects in collaboration w/ Regions to deliver the best well reliability.The Senior Completions Engineer (SCE) will lead design projects with global impact: supporting their implementation, mentoring/supporting other engineers, and helping shape the future of well reliability. In this role, you will build a deeper understanding of the challenges, well design and operations around the world. It’s an excellent opportunity for an engineer to gain global experience and exposure!



Job Description:

What you will deliver:

Collaborate with Regions to define long term design and technology needs, including support of ADP refresh projects.

Develop design solutions for all regions, documenting in field-wide Completions Basis of Design (BoD) (upper and lower). This includes revision of existing field-wide completions BODs to maintain standardisation agenda led by the central team.

Lead completion design for all new Major Projects, including BoD and collaborate with subsurface for well productivity input.

Lead completion design and the operations programs in Well Delivery Workflow for well-specific designs where BoD does not exist.

Lead/support design projects including qualification testing and System Integration Testing (SITs) to deliver new completion designs.

Deliver execution support to implement new designs with collaboration with Completions & Well Equipment Team, Wells Technology Team, and Advisers in Solutions.

Provide global leadership in sand control design and knowledge. This includes continuous improvement efforts, design support, and operations support where needed.

Experience and Job Requirements:

Engineering degree is required

Knowledge in fracpacks, cased and/or openhole gravel packs (planning, operations and/or tool systems)

Familiarity with Prosper, Landmark software (wellplan and wellcat), PackPro/Stimplan software

Experience with SIT, equipment development and testing

Experience in Well Installation/Rig operations

Experience in Major Completion Projects

BOD development

Area Development Plan (ADP) development

Why bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

bp operates in a hybrid model working 60% from the office and 40% from home.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.