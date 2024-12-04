Senior Completions Engineer

This role is not eligible for relocation

Entity: Production & Operations



Wells Group



The Snr Completions Engineer (SCE) provides the engineering expertise required to deliver well designs, the planning and programs to meet business objectives. The SCE manages the a small team of completion engineers who collaboratively develop completion programs & work instructions that follow local regulations, industry standards and conforms to bp practices and procedures. The SCE is responsible for working with multi-discipline peers in Wells Engineering, Wells Operations, Reservoir Development, Projects, and Operations to ensure competent design outputs.

This role supports the Senior Completion Engineer, the Drilling Engineer and the Wells Superintendent in the safe execution of well operations by leading delivery of completions engineering support and assurance. The individual should be capable of working independently.

Provide the engineering expertise & manages a small team to deliver;

Completion design ensuring safe, compliant, reliable, competitive, and productive wells through multi-disciplined collaboration during design and execution.

well control and process safety risks in completions design and operations.

Inputs to costs for project FMs and well AFEs.

Manages suppliers.

Drive sharing and implementation of lessons, standardization of opportunities, implements new methodologies, new technology and operational efficiencies.

Completion design & operational programs, technical file notes and associated Completion BoD’s.

Supports the WSUP and Completion Engineering Manager in execution of completion operations by leading delivery of engineering support and assurance.

Bachelor of Science Degree (or higher) in Engineering (preferably Mechanical, Chemical, or Petroleum).

Worked for key industry supplier(s) and with at least one O&G operator.

Being kind and considerate – uphold bp Core Values and Behaviors.

Have the courage to take a contrary or unpopular position.

Experience in industry with focus on Completions.

Comprehensive knowledge in most areas of Completions Design, Interventions and Workover Engineering & Operations, Subsea Operations, Fracturing and Stimulation, Well Performance, Data Acquisition, Rig Equipment, Perforating, Formation Damage, Wireline, Fishing, etc.

Computer Literate in Software Packages such as WellCAT, WellPlan, (OpenWells), EDM, Landmark, StimPLAN

Proven leadership qualities and experience of leading a multi-disciplined teams



Remote Type: This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



