Senior Completions Engineer

Production & Operations



Wells Group



In the Central Completion Team, we take the best designs, knowledge, & tools for each completion type and apply that to current and future projects in collaboration w/ Regions to deliver the best well reliability.

The Senior Completion Engineer will lead design projects with global impact: supporting their implementation, mentoring/supporting other engineers, and helping shape the future of well reliability. In this role, you will build a deeper understanding of the challenges, well design and operations around the world. It’s an excellent opportunity for an engineer to gain global experience and exposure.

This role can be located in any of the following bp locations:

- Houston, Texas, USA - Westlake Campus

- Aberdeen, UK - Dyce Complex

- Sunbury, UK - ICBT

Collaborate with Regions to define long term design and technology needs, including support of ADP refresh projects.

Develop design solutions for all regions, documenting in field-wide Completions Basis of Design (BoD) (upper and lower). This includes revision of existing field-wide completions BODs to maintain standardisation agenda led by the central team.

Lead completion design for Concept Select, Optimise and Define stages of MPCP for all new Major Projects, including BoD and collaborate with subsurface for well productivity input.

Lead completion design and the operations programs in Well Delivery Workflow for well-specific designs where a BoD does not exist.

Lead/support design projects, working with suppliers including qualification testing and SITs to deliver new completion designs.

Deliver execution support to implement new designs with collaboration with Well Integrity & Reliability Team, Advisors and regional wells teams

Provide global leadership in sand control design and knowledge. This includes continuous improvement efforts, design support, and operations support where needed.

Engineering degree

Proficient in WellCAT, Prosper, PackPro, software. GAP and Reveal is also preferred but not required.

Experience with designing/conducting SITs, equipment assurance

Experience in formation damage testing and reservoir fluid selection, sand retention testing and gravel pack / fracturing fluids design and testing.

Experience in Well Installation/Rig operations

Experience in Major Projects Common Process (MpCP)

Experience in Completions BoD development

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.