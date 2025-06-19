Senior Completions Engineer

This role is not eligible for relocation

Production & Operations



Wells Group



KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES:

Interprets well SORs and provide quality completion designs (for life of the field) through the well planning process with all stage gate deliverables in place.

Prepares BoD documentation in support of Safe, Reliable, and Compliant wells.

Develops completion/workover engineering well designs and programs to comply and in conformance with local and industry regulation, company HSSE standards, practices and procedures

Develops, reviews, and verifies completion installation programs and execution as per the local, industry and company practices and procedures

Perform and review completion performance, identifying lessons learned and leads continuous improvement (CI)based on lessons learned.

Involve and prepare the contract SoW and Remuneration and able to participate in Contract account manager (CAM) role.

To provide an expertise in budgetary preparation for completion/workover to support the AFE generation and the early field development costs.

Understand and provide the expertise in generate the risks management and profile of the related completion/work-over/intervention activities.

Review and manage well handover from Well construction to Production Operations

Review the quality assurance and provide an expertise in the design review process of the engineered equipment.

Participation in well completion community of practices, transfer of knowledge/best practices, and appropriate new technologies regionally and globally

Involve and possible to lead in related incident investigations and defect elimination

Maintain very good relationship with contractors/suppliers to ensure a high level of performance and technical integrity.

Perform detailed engineering quality check for the modeling/simulations and programs generated by the team member

Mentor, coach, and develop less experienced engineers in the C&I team.

CANDIDATE CRITERIA:

Have a good safety record and understanding in Oil and Gas industry and have a good behavior and business ethical conduct.

At minimum 15 years experience in Oil and Gas Industry with a minimum of 10 years experiences in Completion engineering and operation and hold a minimum of Engineering Bachelor. The candidate should have

Well control IADC/IWCF certificate and knowledge in drilling and intervention with a supervisory level

Ability to run and analyze at minimum the tubing stress analysis i.e. Welcat modeling and tension simulation i.e. cerberus modeling Have a competency in high rate gas and big bore well completion design and execution but not limited to C&P, OHGP and any sand control completion type

Have a experience with workover and intervention activities in high rate gas well i.e. Slickline, Wireline, Coiled Tubing

Have a knowledge and experience of Indonesia procurement process and ability to have a relationship with SKKMigas/ESDM and other operators in Indonesia.

Have Indonesian nationality

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



