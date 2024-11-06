Senior Completions, Interventions, Integrity and Subsea Discipline Manager

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Wells Group



Job Description:

We are looking for Senior Completion, Intervention, Integrity and Subsea (CIIS) Engineering Discipline Manager to join our team in Azerbaijan!

The Senior CIIS Engineering Discipline Manager is responsible for delivering Completion, Intervention, Integrity & Subsea Engineering well activities in AGT (Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey). The successful candidate will lead the delivery of safe, reliable, and competitive wells while verifying activities are conducted in line with the relevant internal and external standards, procedures and regulations.

Teamwork within Wells and with Subsurface and Production teams are important interfaces to deliver the annual plan.

The incumbent will be accountable for compliance with applicable local laws and conformance with bp Practices & Procedure thereby managing exposure to Major Accident Risks.

Please note that the role is open for Azerbaijani citizens only.

Key responsibilities:

Lead all aspects of people development of engineering staff to deliver appropriate staffing, proficiency, and development.

Support nationalisation in Region. Coach, mentor and develop staff to ensure appropriate development and career progression and advise on deployment

Deliver engineering scope to meet design requirements, schedule and effective well handover to Operations.

Facilitate and perform decision rights (RAPID) process in Select, Define and Execute stages per New Well Common Process and Well Activity Work Flow.

Technical review of and guidance to risk registers and risk assessments performed as part of the well delivery or activity workflows

Review and approve cost estimates for Capex well AFE’s and Opex Wellwork budgets

Manage CIIS contractors performance in partnership with PSCM and drive efficiency in inventory management

Manage Continuous Improvement performance in CIIS well operations

Verify that Regional & Global learnings are incorporated into CIIS engineering Basis of Designs (BoDs)

Hold a strategic view of interventions, optimization, and efficiency opportunities in Region

Develop and implement new technology plan for simplification of well design and execution to ensure sustainability of safe, reliable and competitive well activity to secure AGT future business

In this role, we have the following requirements

Education:

University degree in Engineering or equivalent technical degree

Well Control Certification Combined Surface/Subsea Supervisor (IADC, IWCF or equivalent).

Skills and experience:

Minimum 15 years of global oil & gas experience with emphasis on Completion, Well Intervention, Well Integrity, engineering and field operations of which some should be with a Major Global Oil Company and/or Service Contractor

10 years’ experience with wells delivery

Demonstrated leadership experience and proven track record of safe, reliable and competitive delivery

Experience leading teams with a focus on growing and developing talent and building an inclusive culture

Excellent interpersonal skills with the ability to communicate at all levels

Experience managing multi-disciplinary teams and Contractors

Skilled in Well Delivery and Well Activity Workflow process; Ensures CIIS activities integrate with and support all other functions and their requirements

Why join our team?

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits! We operate a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

