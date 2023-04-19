Senior Completions and Interventions Engineer

Yes - up to 10%

Job summary

Would you like to join bp and help us embed a strong integrated operating culture to support the delivery of safe, reliable and efficient operations?

We are now looking for the Senior Completion and Intervention Engineer to join our team in Baku, Azerbaijan!

In this position you will directly report to Completions and Interventions Engineering Discipline Manager and will be accountable for operations engineering, planning and execution of completions engineering design, well interventions, supplier performance management, compliance assurance, technical integrity and risk management.

It is a key supervisory role where you will have opportunity to interact with Integrated Well Delivery and Production Delivery Units and Offshore Operations to support safe and compliant new well delivery and well repair work.

What you will be doing:

Work within an integrated squad of engineers to ensure delivery of high-quality Interventions and well delivery activities, in accordance with BP safety and technical standards & practices.

Ensure full integration between engineering and operations throughout the wells completion and interventions programs and strive for continuous improvement through Engineering Self Verification, knowledge management and application of technology.

Provide supervision, mentoring, coaching, and training as required to support the development of building capability in others.

Work with our vendors to ensure completion and intervention activities meet required technical specifications, and safety, cost and performance metrics are delivered.

In this role, we have the following requirements:

University degree in Science/ Engineering or equivalent technical degree

Well Control for Subsea and Surface Supervisory Level to Industry Accreditation for example (IADC, IWCF or equivalent)

It would be essential that you have:

Minimum of 10 years’ experience in Oilfield

Proven track record of delivery of well work, well integrity, well barriers, completions, and petroleum engineering.

Solid knowledge in Engineering Software Packages such as WellCAT, WellPlan, OpenWells, Prosper, EDM, Landmark, StimPLAN (or equivalent)

Ability to travel offshore

Strong collaboration, interpersonal and relationship building skills with the ability to work in multidiscipline environment and communicate at all levels

Azerbaijani citizenship

