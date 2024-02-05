Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

We are looking for Senior Completions and Interventions Engineer to join our team in Baku!In this position you will report directly to Completions and Interventions Engineering Discipline Manager and will be accountable for operations engineering, planning and execution of completions engineering design, well interventions, new technology projects, supplier performance management, compliance assurance, technical integrity and risk management.It is a key supervisory role where you will have opportunity to interact with Integrated Well Delivery and Production Delivery Units and Offshore Operations to support safe and compliant new well and well work delivery.A further broadening scope may include new technology aspects with Completions as a deployed role in the New Technology Regional squad in addition to working New Technology aspects within Interventions requiring close working with Production Delivery Unit and Central Team colleagues across the world.Please note that the role is open for Azerbaijani citizens only.



What will you be doing?

Work within an integrated squad of engineers to ensure delivery of high-quality Completions / Interventions to support well delivery activities, in accordance with BP safety and technical standards & practices.

Ensure full integration between engineering and operations throughout the wells Completion and Interventions programs and strive for continuous improvement through Engineering Self Verification, knowledge management and application of technology.

Provide supervision, mentoring, coaching, and training as required to support the development of building capability in others.

Work with our vendors to ensure Completion and Intervention activities meet required technical specifications, and safety, cost and performance metrics are delivered.

Should be very flexible in working across multi-disciplinary teams locally and within the Central / Solutions teams alike.

University degree in Science/ Engineering or equivalent technical degree

Well Control for Subsea and Surface Supervisory Level to Industry Accreditation for example (IADC, IWCF or equivalent)

Minimum of 10 years’ experience in Oilfield Engineering

Proven track record of delivery of well work, well integrity, well barriers, completions, and petroleum engineering

Strong leadership and people management skills

Solid knowledge in Engineering Software Packages such as WellCAT, WellPlan, OpenWells, Prosper, EDM, Landmark, StimPLAN (or equivalent)

Ability to travel offshore

Strong collaboration, interpersonal and relationship building skills with the ability to work in multidiscipline environment and communicate at all levels

Coaching and mentoring skills

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits! We operate a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



