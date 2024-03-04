Senior Compliance Manager Energy / Commodities

Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Job summary

Entity:

Strategy, Sustainability & Ventures



Job Family Group:

Ethics & Compliance Group



Job Description:

We have an excellent opportunity for an experienced compliance leader based in Singapore to provide Ethics and Compliance (E&C) support for bp’s Refining and Products trading and origination (RPT) business in the Asia Pacific Middle East region (APME). A senior leadership position, this role reports directly to the Regional Compliance Director APME.

Given the global nature of bp’s RPT business, this is a truly global role that will require you to coordinate within the wider E&C team across multiple regions to implement an effective and consistent program across various bp products. You will be responsible for coordinating timely advice and guidance to the business, while sharing knowledge and building strong relationships across all E&C.

In more detail, you will have the exciting opportunity to be a member of a team focussed on identifying and monitoring ethical and compliance risks and requirements applicable to the global RPT business, including:

Managing the activities of and mentoring the APME -based RPT E&C team;

Monitoring trading activity on exchanges and OTC to ensure alignment with applicable Exchange rules and regulatory requirements in various jurisdictions, including APME, the US and the UK ;

Providing assurance to management on the planning and implementation of changes to respective business groups, including assurance of new products, exchanges and entry into new jurisdictions;

Assisting the Regional Compliance Director APME to maximise the effectiveness of the APME RPT E&C T&S team;

Providing training on (i) applicable regulatory requirements and best practice, and (ii) bp’s policies and procedures related to trading compliance, including on all relevant financial services and market abuse regulations;

Developing relationships/partnerships with the business, including senior stakeholders, and establishing E&C as business partner;

Building strong working relationships with other E&C team members to ensure effective knowledge sharing and timely resolution of incidents across regions and businesses; and

Ensuring the provision of the highest standard of E&C advice and oversight.

About you:

You will have a relevant University degree or equivalent working experience. It would also be essential that you have:

A deep understanding of the energy commodity trading businesses and understanding of traded products, markets and strategies of both physical and paper-based trading.

Experience, knowledge and understanding of financial regulations, exchange rules, relevant laws and managing regulatory relationships.

A track record of leading a team in compliance or other control function in a commodity trading organisation.

Ability to demonstrate integrity, courage and sound judgement.

Ability to impact and influence at all levels of the organization, including senior stakeholders.

Strong work ethic, initiative and creativity to achieve identified goals, both individually and as a team player working in a global and fast-paced environment.

Strong problem-solving skills with critical thinking ability to see the next step and follow through on operational detail.

Great communication, collaboration, and interpersonal skills – capable of advising on E&C matters and adopting a variety of styles to achieve the desired result and build consensus with diverse partners.

Excellent analytical and report drafting skills with attention to detail.

Ability to develop and deliver training materials.

Experience of designing and conducting compliance monitoring and surveillance activity is a plus.

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

