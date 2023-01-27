Senior Compliance Manager, GPTI

We have an excellent opportunity for a Senior Compliance Manager based in London Trading & Shipping (T&S) Ethics and Compliance (E&C) to coordinate compliance with global Regulatory Thresholds. This is a senior position reporting to the Compliance Director for Gas & Power Trading International and UK Regulation (based in London) and with accountability for monitoring the relevant regulatory positions of entities within bp’s global T&S and Treasury businesses.
This a global role for a regulatory expert with a deep technical understanding of clearing, margining and licensing regulatory thresholds in at least one of the UK/EU (under EMIR and MIFID II), US (Dodd Frank) or Singapore (MAS). Knowledge and experience in more than one region would be a significant advantage and the successful candidate would be encouraged to quickly develop a deep technical understanding of the relevant thresholds across all of the above. They will also require the ability to coordinate and influence across businesses and teams in multiple regions to implement an effective and consistent threshold monitoring and governance program.
The successful candidate will be confident in explaining complex regulatory concepts, reviewing transactional data and advising the business on the application of evolving regulatory frameworks, including on topics such as the development and application of hedge categorisation under legislation such as MiFID II, EMIR and Dodd Frank. The role will involve assessing and inputting on the technical design of an automated threshold tracking solution and running a global internal governance and monitoring process for regulatory thresholds, working closely with Regulatory Legal cross the regions, where appropriate.
What does the day to day look like?
In more detail, you will have the exciting opportunity to lead an ongoing project to monitor regulatory clearing, margining, and licensing (exemption) threshold requirements under EMIR, MiFID II, Dodd Frank and MAS regulations, including:
What do we want to see from you!
You will have a relevant University degree or equivalent working experience. It would also be crucial that you have:
What you can expect from us!
