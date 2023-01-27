Senior Compliance Manager, GPTI

Job summary

We have an excellent opportunity for a Senior Compliance Manager based in London Trading & Shipping (T&S) Ethics and Compliance (E&C) to coordinate compliance with global Regulatory Thresholds. This is a senior position reporting to the Compliance Director for Gas & Power Trading International and UK Regulation (based in London) and with accountability for monitoring the relevant regulatory positions of entities within bp’s global T&S and Treasury businesses.

This a global role for a regulatory expert with a deep technical understanding of clearing, margining and licensing regulatory thresholds in at least one of the UK/EU (under EMIR and MIFID II), US (Dodd Frank) or Singapore (MAS). Knowledge and experience in more than one region would be a significant advantage and the successful candidate would be encouraged to quickly develop a deep technical understanding of the relevant thresholds across all of the above. They will also require the ability to coordinate and influence across businesses and teams in multiple regions to implement an effective and consistent threshold monitoring and governance program.

The successful candidate will be confident in explaining complex regulatory concepts, reviewing transactional data and advising the business on the application of evolving regulatory frameworks, including on topics such as the development and application of hedge categorisation under legislation such as MiFID II, EMIR and Dodd Frank. The role will involve assessing and inputting on the technical design of an automated threshold tracking solution and running a global internal governance and monitoring process for regulatory thresholds, working closely with Regulatory Legal cross the regions, where appropriate.

What does the day to day look like?

In more detail, you will have the exciting opportunity to lead an ongoing project to monitor regulatory clearing, margining, and licensing (exemption) threshold requirements under EMIR, MiFID II, Dodd Frank and MAS regulations, including:

Monitoring trading activity on exchanges and OTC across bp’s global business and providing advice and assurance on the scope of applicable regulatory requirements;

Horizon scanning for regulatory changes and determining their potential impact on T&S and Treasury activities;

Providing assurance to management on the planning and implementation of regulatory change;

Running regular governance meetings with senior stakeholders across T&S and Treasury;

Providing training on applicable regulatory threshold requirements and understanding industry standard methodology;

Establishing and communicating with a range of stakeholders across the organisation and developing advocacy positions to participate in industry forums on key regulatory issues;

Developing relationships/partnerships with the business, including senior stakeholders, and establishing compliance as enabling business partner;

Building strong working relationships with other E&C team members to ensure effective knowledge sharing and timely resolution of incidents across regions and businesses; and

Ensuring the provision of the highest standard of E&C advice and oversight.

What do we want to see from you!

You will have a relevant University degree or equivalent working experience. It would also be crucial that you have:

A deep understanding of the energy commodity trading businesses and applicable regulatory requirements, including an understanding of traded products, markets and strategies of both physical and paper-based trading.

Experience in advising as a matter expert in EMIR, MiFID II, Dodd Frank and/or MAS regulatory rules.

Ability to impact and influence at all levels of the organization, including senior collaborators.

Ability to demonstrate integrity, courage and good judgement.

Strong work ethic, initiative and creativity to achieve identified goals, both individually and as a teammate working in a global and fast-paced environment.

Strong problem-solving skills with critical thinking ability to see the next step and follow through on operational detail.

Great communication, collaboration, and interpersonal skills – capable of advising on sophisticated regulatory matters and adopting a variety of styles to achieve the desired result and build consensus with diverse partners.

Excellent analytical and report drafting skills with attention to detail.

Ability to develop and deliver training materials.

What you can expect from us!

