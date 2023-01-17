Senior Compliance Manager, Gas & Power Trading International

Job summary

We have an excellent opportunity for a Senior Compliance Manager based in Singapore to coordinate our global Ethics and Compliance (E&C) support for LNG, AsPac Power and Hydrogen. This is a senior leadership position reporting directly to the Compliance Director for Gas & Power Trading International (based in London) and includes management responsibility for a small team of dedicated E&C professionals based in Singapore and London, working closely with the Regional Compliance Director in Singapore.

Given the nature of bp’s growing business in LNG, Power and Hydrogen, this is a truly global role that will require you to coordinate within the wider E&C team across multiple regions to implement an effective and consistent program across various bp products. You will be responsible for coordinating timely advice and guidance to our businesses, all while sharing knowledge and building strong relationships across all E&C.

You will have the opportunity to lead a team who are focused on identifying and monitoring ethical and compliance risks and requirements applicable to the global LNG, Asia Pacific Power and Hydrogen trading and origination businesses, including:

Monitoring trading activity on exchanges and OTC to ensure alignment with applicable Exchange rules and regulatory requirements in various jurisdictions, including the US, UK, EU, Australia, Japan and Singapore.

Providing assurance to management on the planning and implementation of changes to respective business groups, including assurance of new products, exchanges and entry into new jurisdictions.

Representing and deputising for the Compliance Lead in region and participating in the E&C Global Trading & Shipping Extended Leadership Team.

Providing training on applicable regulatory requirements best practice and bp’s policies and procedures related to trading compliance, including on all relevant financial services and market abuse regulations.

Developing relationships/partnerships with the business, including senior stakeholders, and establishing E&C as business partner.

Building strong working relationships with other E&C team members to ensure effective knowledge sharing and timely resolution of incidents across regions and businesses; and

Ensuring the provision of the highest standard of E&C advice and oversight.

About you:

You will have a relevant University degree or equivalent working experience. It would also be essential that you have: