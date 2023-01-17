Senior Compliance Manager, Gas & Power Trading International

We have an excellent opportunity for a Senior Compliance Manager based in Singapore to coordinate our global Ethics and Compliance (E&C) support for LNG, AsPac Power and Hydrogen. This is a senior leadership position reporting directly to the Compliance Director for Gas & Power Trading International (based in London) and includes management responsibility for a small team of dedicated E&C professionals based in Singapore and London, working closely with the Regional Compliance Director in Singapore.
Given the nature of bp’s growing business in LNG, Power and Hydrogen, this is a truly global role that will require you to coordinate within the wider E&C team across multiple regions to implement an effective and consistent program across various bp products. You will be responsible for coordinating timely advice and guidance to our businesses, all while sharing knowledge and building strong relationships across all E&C.
You will have the opportunity to lead a team who are focused on identifying and monitoring ethical and compliance risks and requirements applicable to the global LNG, Asia Pacific Power and Hydrogen trading and origination businesses, including: