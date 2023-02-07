Senior Compliance Manager, LCS

Job summary

We have an excellent opportunity for a Senior Compliance Manager based in London to coordinate our global Ethics and Compliance (E&C) support for Low Carbon Solutions. This is a senior position reporting directly to the Compliance Director for Low Carbon Solutions, with leadership opportunity and involves close engagement with the LCS business. This is an exciting opportunity to work in support of a business that is strategically important in helping bp and its clients/partners achieve their net zero ambitions.

Given the nature of bp’s growing business in Low Carbon and Biogas, this is a truly global role that will require you to coordinate within the wider E&C team across multiple regions to implement an effective and consistent program across various bp products. You will be responsible for coordinating timely advice and guidance to our businesses, all while sharing knowledge and building strong relationships across all E&C and the T&S business.

What does the day to day look like?

you will have the exciting opportunity to join a team that is focussed on identifying and supervising compliance risks and requirements applicable to the global low carbon trading and biogas origination businesses, including:

Supervising trading activity on exchanges and OTC to ensure alignment with applicable Exchange rules and regulatory requirements in various jurisdictions, including the US, UK, EU, Australia, New Zealand, China and Singapore;

Providing assurance to management on the planning and implementation of changes to respective business groups, including assurance of new products, exchanges and entry into new jurisdictions;

Providing training on applicable regulatory requirements best practice and bp’s policies and procedures related to trading compliance, including on all relevant financial services and market abuse regulations;

Understand and coordinate sophisticated origination projects, including projects in higher risk jurisdictions and potential equity stakes and acquisitions.

Developing relationships/partnerships with the business, including senior collaborators, and establishing compliance as enabling business partner;

Building strong working relationships with other E&C team members to ensure effective knowledge-sharing and timely resolution of incidents across regions and businesses; and

Ensuring the provision of the highest standard of E&C advice and oversight.

What do we want to see from you!

You will have a relevant University degree or equivalent working experience. It would also be crucial that you have:

A deep understanding of the energy commodity trading businesses and understanding of traded products, markets and strategies of both physical and paper-based trading, with experience in environmental carbon crediting programs a plus.

Experience, knowledge and understanding of financial regulations, environmental carbon credit regulations, exchange rules, and other relevant laws, as well as in managing regulatory relationships.

Experience of crafting and conducting compliance monitoring and surveillance activity.

Ability to demonstrate integrity, courage and sound judgement.

Ability to impact and influence at all levels of the organization, including senior stakeholders.

Strong work ethic, initiative and creativity to achieve identified goals, both individually and as a teammate working in a global and fast-paced environment.

Strong problem-solving skills with critical thinking ability to see the next step and follow through on operational detail.

Great communication, collaboration, and interpersonal skills – capable of advising on E&C matters and adopting a variety of styles to achieve the desired result and build consensus with diverse partners.

Excellent analytical and report drafting skills with attention to detail.

Ability to develop and deliver training materials.

Team player with the ability to lead.

What you can expect from us!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, colour, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neuro-diversity/neuro-cognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodations.