Senior Compliance Manager (Refining and Products Trading)

We have an excellent opportunity for a Senior Compliance Manager based in London to provide Ethics and Compliance (E&C) support for bp’s global Refining and Products trading and origination (RPT) business. This is a senior leadership position reporting directly to the Compliance Director for RPT.

Strategy, Sustainability & Ventures



Ethics & Compliance Group



Given the global nature of bp’s RPT business, this is a truly global role that will require you to coordinate within the wider E&C team across multiple regions to implement an effective and consistent program across various bp products. You will be responsible for coordinating timely advice and guidance to the business, while sharing knowledge and building strong relationships across all E&C.

In more detail, you will have the exciting opportunity to be a member of a team focussed on identifying and monitoring ethical and compliance risks and requirements applicable to the global RPT business, including:

Monitoring trading activity on exchanges and OTC to ensure alignment with applicable Exchange rules and regulatory requirements in various jurisdictions, including the US, UK, WAF and AsPac;

Providing assurance to management on the planning and implementation of changes to respective business groups, including assurance of new products, exchanges and entry into new jurisdictions;

Assisting the Compliance Director, RPT to maximise the effectiveness of the global RPT E&C T&S team;

Representing and deputising for the Compliance Director, RPT and actively participating in the E&C Global Trading & Shipping Extended Leadership Team;

Providing training on applicable regulatory requirements best practice and bp’s policies and procedures related to trading compliance, including on all relevant financial services and market abuse regulations;

Developing relationships/partnerships with the business, including senior stakeholders, and establishing E&C as business partner;

Building strong working relationships with other E&C team members to ensure effective knowledge sharing and timely resolution of incidents across regions and businesses; and

Ensuring the provision of the highest standard of E&C advice and oversight.

You will have a relevant University degree or equivalent working experience. It would also be essential that you have:

A deep understanding of the energy commodity trading businesses and understanding of traded products, markets and strategies of both physical and paper-based trading.

Experience, knowledge and understanding of financial regulations, exchange rules, relevant laws and managing regulatory relationships.

Experience of leading a compliance team (or an equivalent track record in a leadership position).

Experience of designing and conducting compliance monitoring and surveillance activity.

Ability to demonstrate integrity, courage and sound judgement.

Ability to impact and influence at all levels of the organization, including senior stakeholders.

Strong work ethic, initiative and creativity to achieve identified goals, both individually and as a team player working in a global and fast-paced environment.

Strong problem-solving skills with critical thinking ability to see the next step and follow through on operational detail.

Great communication, collaboration, and interpersonal skills – capable of advising on E&C matters and adopting a variety of styles to achieve the desired result and build consensus with diverse partners.

Excellent analytical and report drafting skills with attention to detail.

Ability to develop and deliver training materials.

BP operates in a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.