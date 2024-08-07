Senior Compliance Policy & BSI

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Role Purpose

The Senior Entity Analyst is accountable to resolve complex issues as and when required, delivering finance group reporting services to the entities assigned, support PEC functionality and activities and support the delivery of timely and accurate group, while ensuring adherence to policies and procedures in the drive for exceptional customer service, operational excellence and compliance. Responsible for the resolution of reconciliations, BSA, regulatory reporting and plan related queries and actions, external audit support and work closely with the embedded finance team in the entities to which they are assigned ​

Key Accountabilities

Support large and difficult entities and has with good understanding of the nature of the business and the economic environment in order to implement activities optimally.

Coordinate the prompt and accurate recording of financial transactions in line with relevant requirements, policies and procedures.

Support the delivery of timely and accurate Balance Sheet Assurance and Account Reconciliation

Support external audit requests and queries

Review reports generated by the ARC team to validate data and provide constructive input while ensuring submission in a timely manner if vital.

Resolve or further raise any sophisticated issues faced.

Support preparation of documents and adjustments for monthly, quarterly and year-end close

Support partners in having understanding of the general ledger and group reporting pertaining to the respective parties.

Liaise with other GBS teams to ensure that the data being entered into the ledger is accurate.

Liaise with senior partners internally and externally as and when vital.

May carry out supervisory responsibilities such as planning, assigning and advising work, and providing feedback and coaching to team members.

Participate in a culture of service excellence within the team

Support world class PEC processes according to the global timetable

Participate in and encourage partnership and sharing of standard process within and across teams

Key Challenges

Issues and queries are at times sophisticated and multi-faceted to resolve requiring strong analytical and problem-solving ability

Ability to influence groups that may have differing priorities.

Tailor communication style to suit the audience

Develop a good understanding of the partner organisation as well as the business in order to be able to deliver high quality service.

Liaising with customers and colleagues in different geographical locations, time zones and potentially in different languages using different systems requiring rigorous coordination between teams.

Quick to react and adapt to constantly circumstances, changing reporting requirements for highly fluid businesses.

High level of familiarity with the end-to-end financial accounting process for the supported entities.

Qualification & Experience and Competencies

Education and Experience

Bachelor’s Degree in Business, Finance, Accounting or related field.

Recognised professional accounting qualification (e.g. ACCA, CPA, CIMA). Ability to meet month-end close and other deadlines

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills

Strong communication and interpersonal skills

Good organizational skills - attention to detail Bias for action underpinned by a strong work ethic, teamwork and proven track record of value added.

Minimum of 5 - 7 years of experience in general and/or financial accounting.

Preferred Criteria

Shared service centre experience.

General accounting experience

Demonstrated proficiency with SAP



Skills:

