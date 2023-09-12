Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Wells Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for providing advanced knowledge of drilling to assist the planning and execution of drilling activities to meet the Statement of Requirements, ensuring the design and activities are consistent with functional processes and policies and external local regulations.



Job Description:

We are now looking for a Senior Computational Geomechanics Specialist to join us in Sunbury, UK or Houston, US.

The Senior Computational Geomechanics Specialist role sits in the Wells Solutions team within Production and Operations. The purpose of the role is to provide world class Geomechanics support to bp’s Drilling, Completions, Well and Reservoir/Store Management activities globally. Geomechanics is a key input to achieving bp’s goals in safety, reliability, and operational efficiency from well planning, through execution and life of field operations.

Key Accountabilities:

Provide Computational Geomechanics support to ensure safe and efficient operations across the full life cycle of field development from early feasibility concept through drilling, completions, production/injection and abandonment.

Accountabilities include computational geomechanics modeling at the wellbore, reservoir and field scale.

Applications to include wellbore stability during drilling and completions, interaction of the wellbore and reservoir during operations (specifically to determine suitable operating limits for both depletion/drawdown and injection pressures), response of the surrounding reservoir and overburden (fault reactivation, subsidence, cap rock integrity, out of zone injection and broaching risk etc.).

Accountable for ensuring appropriate data acquisition, interpretation, and application across is planned log, seismic, core and surveillance. Specifically, design, oversight and QC of geomechanics laboratory core testing programs.

To work closely with other technical specialists, engineers and earth scientists to integrate Geomechanics effectively with all aspects of well design and well/reservoir/store/field operation.

Insure the geomechanics related risks and uncertainties associated with all aspects of field life are effectively communicated to the stakeholders in Wells, Subsurface and Production.

Essential Education:

A bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Earth Sciences, or equivalent.

An advanced/graduate degree in Engineering or Earth Sciences or the ability to demonstrate that equivalent education has been gained through industry experience.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Previous work experience in computation geomechanics in the oil and gas or equivalent industry.

A good foundation in the details of numerical methods applied in geomechanical assessments will be needed for the appraisal of new tools and identification viable opportunities to enhance modelling capabilities.

A key requirement is experience in the application of some of the main finite element modelling tools used in the industry to both 4D field scale modelling, for the assessment of compaction, subsidence ,fault reactivation, caprock and well integrity risks, and to more detailed wellbore scale modelling. Familiarity with a range of geomaterial constitutive models will be needed.

Experience in the characterisation of properties by interpretation (potentially including modelling) of geomechanical tests, as well as interpretation of log and seismic data will also be needed.

Desirable Criteria:

A strong drive for personal development including understanding both technical detail and practical applications, as well as an awareness of industry developments and trends.

Comfort working across multiple time zones in an agile and flexible manner.

Skills in self-verification, time management and prioritisation of multiple projects and tasks.

Good communication skills, written and oral in larger meetings and one-to-one, and both face-to-face and working remotely.

Ability to work independently while comfortable seeking support when appropriate.

Why join our team?

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many other benefits!

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits:

A company culture where we respect our diverse teams and are proud of our achievements

Possibility to join social communities and networks

A healthy work-life balance

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in a modern office environment

Learning and development opportunities to craft your career path

Life & health insurance, medical care package

And many others benefits!



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.