Senior Construction Planning Specialist

bp is rapidly growing its renewables business and is core to bp's strategy. By 2030 bp aims to have developed around 50GW of net renewable generating capacity up from 3.3GW in 2020. We are looking to hire great people to join our offshore wind team. This position will support our European team and will help Europe to decarbonise. This position will also play a key role in supporting all global wind farm projects in bp’s portfolio. This includes projects in the UK, Asia, and Americas. Near term focus will be on the development side of several projects, supporting the local and regional teams with planning, schedules, and execution strategies.
Entity:Gas & Low Carbon Energy
Project Management Group
Job Family Group:
bp is rapidly growing its renewables business and is core to bp's strategy. By 2030 bp aims to have developed around 50GW of net renewable generating capacity up from 3.3GW in 2020. We are looking to hire great people to join our offshore wind team.
Job Summary:
Job Description:
bp is rapidly growing its renewables business and is core to bp's strategy. By 2030 bp aims to have developed around 50GW of net renewable generating capacity up from 3.3GW in 2020. We are looking to hire great people to join our offshore wind team in Denmark. The offshore wind team in Denmark will be part of our European team and will help Europe to decarbonise. This position will also play a key role in supporting all global wind farm projects in bp’s portfolio. This includes projects in the UK, Asia, and Americas.Near term focus will be on the development side of several projects, supporting the local and regional teams with planning, schedules, and execution strategies.
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodations.
Apply now!
Travel Requirement
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Change control, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Conflict Management, Construction, Cost estimating and cost control, Design development and delivery, Frameworks and methodologies, Governance arrangements, Performance management, Portfolio Management, Project and construction safety, Project execution planning, Project HSSE, Project Leadership, Project Team Management, Quality, Requirements Management, Reviews, Risk Management, Schedule and resources, Sourcing Management, Stakeholder Management, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.