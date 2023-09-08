Senior Construction Planning Specialist

Job summary

bp is rapidly growing its renewables business and is core to bp's strategy. By 2030 bp aims to have developed around 50GW of net renewable generating capacity up from 3.3GW in 2020. We are looking to hire great people to join our offshore wind team. This position will support our European team and will help Europe to decarbonise. This position will also play a key role in supporting all global wind farm projects in bp’s portfolio. This includes projects in the UK, Asia, and Americas. Near term focus will be on the development side of several projects, supporting the local and regional teams with planning, schedules, and execution strategies.

Job Description:

bp is rapidly growing its renewables business and is core to bp's strategy. By 2030 bp aims to have developed around 50GW of net renewable generating capacity up from 3.3GW in 2020. We are looking to hire great people to join our offshore wind team in Denmark. The offshore wind team in Denmark will be part of our European team and will help Europe to decarbonise. This position will also play a key role in supporting all global wind farm projects in bp’s portfolio. This includes projects in the UK, Asia, and Americas.Near term focus will be on the development side of several projects, supporting the local and regional teams with planning, schedules, and execution strategies.

Review of supply, transport, storage and installation schedules/programmes and interfaces for all scopes (both during the development and construction phases)

Provide technical sign off for all construction planning matters

Be the Subject Matter Export for planning for Construction

Delivery of Project construction strategy for bid, development and construction phase incl. cross-project combined strategies as applicable

Involvement in Gate reviews, as applicable in accordance with project model

Involvement in Project Closure Report to understand the details of how the Project evolved and how issues were resolved

Be receiver of Lessons Learned sessions outcomes regarding Construction and other relevant topics.

Occasionally, participate in major Lessons Learned sessions.

Chair Rehearsal Of Concept (ROC) drills for project construction planning.

Work in an integrated, collaborative and connected way, adopting new ways of working, systems, tools and processes to drive value delivery.

Excellent communications, influencing and writing skills

Project management; proven issues and stakeholder management, campaign planning

Digitally fluent and be able to gather insights based on thorough analysis of data

Professional and intellectual ability at university level

A high level of spoken and written English

Several years of professional experience in construction scheduling.

Passion for offshore wind, preferably with some experience in renewable energy technologies.

This role is in support of bp's Gas & Low Carbon Energy entity which supports new energy projects in offshore wind. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodations.

Change control, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Conflict Management, Construction, Cost estimating and cost control, Design development and delivery, Frameworks and methodologies, Governance arrangements, Performance management, Portfolio Management, Project and construction safety, Project execution planning, Project HSSE, Project Leadership, Project Team Management, Quality, Requirements Management, Reviews, Risk Management, Schedule and resources, Sourcing Management, Stakeholder Management, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management



