Senior Content Designer

Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

Purpose

To reimagine energy for people and our planet. We want to help the world reach net zero and improve people’s lives. We will aim to dramatically reduce carbon in our operations and in our production, and grow new low carbon businesses, products and services. We will advocate for fundamental and rapid progress towards Paris and strive to be a leader in transparency.

Join us in creating, growing, and delivering innovation at pace, enabling us to thrive while transitioning to a net zero ‎world. All without compromising our operational risk management.

Working with us, you can do this by:

deploying our integrated capability and standards in service of our net zero and ‎safety ambitions

driving our digital transformation and pioneering new business models

collaborating to deliver competitive customer-focused energy solutions

originating, scaling and commercialising innovative ideas, and creating ground-breaking new ‎businesses from them

protecting us by assuring management of our greatest physical and digital risks.

Because together we are:

Originators, builders, guardians and disruptors.‎

Engineers, technologists, scientists and entrepreneurs.‎

Empathetic, curious, creative and inclusive.

Humans are driven by need, but at their core they are fueled by compassion. Empathy helps them make

their decisions because compassion equals trust.

The Role

We are looking for a Senior Digital Content Designer to join our fast-growing Human Experience Design (HXD) and who thinks deeply about people and processes. We’re seeking a results-oriented designer who is an advocate for user-centred design, loves getting into the weeds with content design, and has an outstanding talent and passion for translating complex tasks into simple interactions and deliverables.

Your skills

Interpret research and business objectives to inform content design

Facilitate ideation workshops that drive collaboration around content design

Build a content design plan for a feature of a project, consistent with the wider content design strategy at bp

Possess a deep understanding of and build content for a wider variety of audiences.

Understand how to use content design to elevate the story being told to the audience.

Modify content designs in line with accessibility needs.

Adapt to new advances, trends and latest methodologies within the industry.

Lead and modify content throughout the lifecycle, ensuring information is kept up to date and relevant.

Expertly engage with key partners and present content designs for feedback.

Demonstrate conceptual thinking when designing the look and feel of content based upon a brief.

Contribute to design or research process, tool, or methodology improvements to enhance quality and alignment to business and development workflows.

Develop an understanding of underlying needs through user research and use these to shape and improve designs, ensuring they are the priority for design-related decisions.

Influence decisions to ensure that the product/service/deliverable is useable, useful, accessible and desirable.

Present work to senior leaders across bp, including artefacts, strategy, and creative executions, under the direction of the bpHXD leadership team.

Communicate regularly with project partners to gain alignment, resolve differences and articulate the business value of HXD activities.

Recognize the cultural aspects of content design (e.g., how color is perceived in different parts of the world), and apply this to content design strategies at bp.

Utilise consistent messaging within content designs, ensuring it communicates the right information to the audience

Ability to assess the different channels or mediums and select the most appropriate method to communicate a message.

Understand the different platforms and programmes for displaying content, and the nuances around formatting and delivery

Apply the bp tone of voice and brand guidelines when designing content.

Adherence to Digital branding, including typography, iconography, colour usage and design best practice.

You’re Required to have

BS/MS Degree; preference for Human Computer Interaction, Design, or Computer Science; or equivalent experience.

Experience working as a content designer with an in-house Design team or at a Design agency.

Knowledge of Agile or Lean UX or product methodologies and experience working in a collaborative, agile environment is a plus.

A portfolio that highlights your approach to problem solving coupled with your skills in research, user experience, and design (both visual and interaction)

Strong written and verbal communication skills

Proficiency in modern design and presentation tools

Your Benefits

A company culture where we respect our diverse teams and are proud of our achievements

Possibility to join social communities and networks

Learning and development opportunities to craft your career path

Life & health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits!

Interview Process

Initial meet and greet - Talent team or hiring manager Formal technical interview i.e. Portfolio review and experience Panel Interview - Design, product and engineering peers Executive interview with Global VP of Design - Culture fit



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.