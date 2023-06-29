Senior Control & Automation Engineer

This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Come and join us in Offshore Wind Engineering where we are a fast-growing business and a key part of bp’s transition from an International Oil Company to Integrated Energy Company. You will join us as a Senior Engineer in the newly formed Offshore Wind division. In this role you will be responsible for control and automation systems. You will work within project development and/or enabling technology centres ensuring safe, reliable and cost-effective solutions are deployed across bp’s assets.

Entity:

Gas & Low Carbon Energy



Job Family Group:

Research & Technology Group



Job Summary:

Come and join us in Offshore Wind Engineering where we are a fast-growing business and a key part of bp’s transition from an International Oil Company to Integrated Energy Company.You will join us as a Senior Engineer in the newly formed Offshore Wind division. In this role you will be responsible for control and automation systems. You will work within project development and/or enabling technology centres ensuring safe, reliable and cost-effective solutions are deployed across bp’s assets.



Job Description:

What you will deliver

Design, specify, review and deliver supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) systems on generation, transmission and remote operation assets.

Design, specify, review and deliver automation and SCADA systems to support high voltage auxiliary, wind turbine and transmission assets including but not limited to:

Wind turbine systems

HVAC systems

HVDC systems and sub systems

Platform shutdown

Fire

Metering

Design, specify, review and deliver networks for aforementioned control systems (OT) as well as support engineering of IT networks.

Accountable for delivery of digital security (cyber security).

Assure the design and implementation of systems in accordance with bp and international standards.

Attend supplier factory acceptance testing and represent company at offsite meetings.

Support the electrical team where required to deliver control signals and operator interface.

Support the design, specification, review and delivery of digital solutions.

Deliver standardisation of solutions and technical requirements.

Provide support and consultancy to other internal subject areas and team.

Support strategy development of the subject area.

Take ownership for career development, discipline development and knowledge sharing.

Mentor junior or graduate engineers.

Able to prioritise and supervise progress to meet schedules and budget.

An awareness of your impact on others, active listening, and support to others.

What you will need to be successful

Engineering or similar Degree. Desirable Chartered Engineer or specific MSc.

High technical experience in the field, with solid industry experience.

Experience in delivering major projects.

Deep technical understanding of the subject area, understanding all the requirements, standards, interfaces and constraints required to develop the assessments and craft the projects.

Understanding of the commercial impact of the technical decisions, being able to take the technical decisions which improve the global project benefits.

Experience in negotiating technical aspects of the control system contracts and holding relationships with key suppliers

Friendly, self-motivated, independent and proactive

You will work with

Belong to a central engineering function for offshore wind

Will work in an agile environment supporting projects, offshore wind and team initiatives

Performance manage contractor/vendor deliveries

Coordinate with the control, automation and telcomms manager and colleagues within other subject areas to actively seek efficient designs and handle interfaces

Work with colleagues both locally and globally

Work with procurement, quality and project engineering teams

Work and coordinate with the respective engineering communities, ensuring knowledge transfer and best use of synergies across bp

At bp, we provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

Reinvent your career as you help our business to meet the challenges of the future. Apply today!



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.