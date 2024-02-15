Senior Control Engineer

This role is not eligible for relocation

Innovation & Engineering



Engineering Group



I&E Engineering (I&EE) is a multi-disciplinary team of experienced engineers, in the Innovation and Engineering entity, responsible for providing discipline expertise in engineering, technology and digital applications, across bp globally.

I&EE engineers play a critical role supporting the delivery of bp’s projects, from appraisal and concept selection, through engineering execution, to start-up and operation, supporting safe, compliant, reliable, and efficient operations throughout the operating life of the asset.

The control and automation subject area provides expertise in the delivery of safe and cost-effective control, automation and optimisation systems, working with the most difficult problems and setting the direction of the discipline. We work with many bp businesses including refining, production and the low carbon energy growth areas, such as hydrogen, offshore wind, onshore renewables, sustainable air fuels, vehicle charging, energy storage and CCUS.

Reporting to the Control & Automation Manager, the Senior Control & Automation Engineer will be experienced in advanced process control (APC) with good instrument and control engineering understanding. You will be self-motivated and able to work virtually within a global team in order to lead deployment of new applications and drive continuous improvement in projects and operations. The role will provide an excellent opportunity to utilize or further develop deep expertise in real-time process optimization and build a worldwide network inside and outside bp.

What you will do:

Leverage your experience in advanced process control (APC) to lead technical activities at existing refining and production assets when new or updated applications are required.

Be an active participant in the APC Squad, led by bpSolutions, to plan and drive sustainable utilisation of APC in the P&O entity.

Understand and champion optimisation opportunities in new energy areas, translate APC/optimisation experience into the new businesses and learn about the technologies required to deliver margin improvements.

Maintain an understanding of technology developments in the control and automation subject area.

Use your fundamental understanding of control and automation systems design and operation to deliver further subject matter expertise in the areas of digital security, alarm management, human factors, regulatory process control, etc.

Develop longer-term capability and competency across in the instrument and control engineering community, including direct involvement in mentoring and training.

Support the development, maintenance and continuous improvement of engineering requirements and lessons in our practice and guidance documents.

Support, promote and contribute to bp’s control & automation engineering community of practice.

What you will bring:

Chartered Engineer and/or Professional Engineer accreditation

Bachelor’s and/or Master’s Degree in Engineering or related subject area.

Proven track record in work with model predictive controllers throughout all of the application lifecycle phases.

Excellent understanding of refinery and/or production facility operations.

Ability to establish strong working relationships across a global community, driving change through strong influencing and interpersonal skills.

Ability and confidence to engage with and influence senior leadership on technical matters.

Specialist knowledge and demonstrable experience in one or more control related technical subjects: alarm management, automation projects, digital security, human factors, obsolescence, regulatory process control or advanced process control.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills with emphasis on working effectively in teams.

Ideally, you will also have:

Significant knowledge and experience with AspenTech advanced process control technologies.

Experience working with operations teams at oil & gas, chemicals, industrial gases, pipelines, electrical transmission or wind energy systems.

Agile working experience, e.g., squad, sprints, Kanban board.

Knowledge and experience with DCS/ICSS/SCADA/PLC systems.

Proven understanding and application experience of discipline-related engineering technical practice standards.

