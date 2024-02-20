Job summary

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, motivated by best-in-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!

As Senior Controller you will be working as part of the Gulf of Mexico (GOM) region team responsible for leading all accounting, reporting and control activities for one of the region’s strategic projects.

This is an important role in the GOM Accounting, Reporting and Control (ARC) team and reports to the ARC Senior Manager. The Senior Controller will have responsibility for providing leadership, coaching and guidance to a team of 7 people.

The role is expected to oversee a number of key interfaces with the GOMC Finance, PPM, accounting policy, procurement, GBS teams and business teams. The team has responsibility for all financial reporting activities (internal and external) as well as creating and maintaining a robust internal control environment for all of bp’s GOM activities. This team also works closely with our JV co-owners.

Job Responsibilities:

Provide high quality ARC support to the GOMC business

Ensure that all financial reporting is prepared to the highest quality and in accordance with bp requirements

Maintain delivery of a rigorous due diligence process

Maintain an effective internal control framework and appropriately reporting any noted control gaps/breaks

Advise business on accounting and control matters, seeking to influence and assure sound business decision making

Provide effective leadership to the region ARC controllers, support with timely issue resolution and support development of capability within the team

Lead and effective transition of work into GBS ensuring the greater ARC (deployed and GBS) team mitigate any risks identified through the transition

process

Required Skills:

Strong leadership and people management

Strong financial reporting and internal control experience

Self-starter, able to use initiative, drive solutions through ambiguity and uncertainty

Ability to manage multiple/conflicting priorities with a strong track record of delivery

Work effectively across multi-disciplinary teams developing strong and effective relationships with business teams

Ability to interpret sophisticated business situations, to understand the accounting and process implications and communicate solutions effectively

MBA or degree in Accounting, Finance, Business, Economics or any other equivalent degree

Qualified accountant (CPA, ICAEW, ICAS, CIMA or equivalent)

Why join bp

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



