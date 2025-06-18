Senior Core Tooling Product Enablement Engineer

Job summary

In this role, you’ll help build and secure enterprise-scale technology platforms that prioritize performance, resilience, and operational continuity. Your expertise in infrastructure, security, and automation will help shape scalable, reliable systems that power bp’s digital landscape. Working collaboratively with engineers, architects, and stakeholders, you’ll contribute to the development of platform tooling, governance frameworks, and service reliability improvements.

At bp, you’ll be part of a high-performing, energetic team of engineers and product managers. Working closely with technology and business leaders, you'll play a key role in driving impactful, transformative data and platform initiatives across our global organization.

What You’ll Deliver

Design, develop, and implement platform tooling and internal services that enhance engineering scalability and efficiency.

Strengthen operational stability through automation, observability, and performance tuning.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define platform requirements and deliver user-centric solutions.

Support long-term platform strategy focused on resilience, scalability, and reducing operational risk.

Champion platform engineering the best practices—secure-by-default principles, documentation, and observability.

Identify technical gaps and drive improvements across cloud infrastructure, CI/CD pipelines, and automation tooling.

Participate in incident response, disaster recovery planning, and reliability engineering initiatives.

Required Skills & Experience

Bachelor's degree or equivalent experience in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field.

Proficiency in TypeScript, C#, and Python.

proven experience in enterprise technology, site reliability, or platform operations at scale.

Experience developing secure, scalable platforms using cloud-native services and automation.

Familiarity with ITIL practices, Agile methodologies, and governance standards.

Core Skills

Demonstrated experience with highly available, distributed systems.

Knowledge of incident management, disaster recovery, and operational readiness.

Expertise in Infrastructure-as-Code (e.g., AWS CDK, Azure Bicep) and CI/CD automation.

Solid understanding of networking, storage, compute, and identity management in cloud environments.

Preferred Qualifications

Experience in regulated or compliance-heavy industries.

A product mindset with the ability to balance technical depth and user needs.

Strong attention to detail, curiosity, and a collaborative problem-solving approach.

Why join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Apply now!



Skills:

