Role Overview

The Senior Corporate Paralegal will collaborate closely with attorneys and other legal professionals within BP Legal, related to fuel and convenience retail, and to a lesser extent, aviation, marketing, lubricants, and biofuels. Our Senior Paralegal works closely with attorneys within our Customers and Products (C&P) business as well as others within BP Legal.

Your key responsibilities will include preparing and reviewing commercial contracts, conducting due diligence, and providing essential litigation support. You'll be at the forefront of legal research, resolving routine questions, and maintaining organized commercial files.

If you're driven, detail-oriented, and ready to make a significant impact, this is the opportunity you've been waiting for. Join us and be part of a team that values innovation, collaboration, and excellence in the legal field.

This is a hybrid role, with a combination of remote work and in-office presence required at our office located at 30 S. Wacker in downtown Chicago.

Key Accountabilities:

Prepare, review, and revise commercial contracts and agreements under the supervision of in-house attorneys, including fuel supply agreements, franchise agreements, incentive contracts, non-disclosure agreements (NDAs), contract amendments, etc.

Conduct due diligence including review/analysis for commercial transactions, subpoena responses, and regulatory inquiries.

Research and resolve routine legal questions involving bp’s commercial matters.

Maintain organized commercial files, both paper and electronic, and support to team of the same.

Coordinate with business stakeholders and external/in-house attorneys to collect and organize data for preparation of franchise disclosure documents.

Handle information requests related to company personnel, including research of legal matters and historical information and transmit documents to outside counsel and company personnel.

Provide litigation support, including file management, document and fact gathering, discovery review and preparation and legal hold assistance.

Prepare legal documents, correspondence, and presentations.

Provide general support tasks and projects for in-house legal staff as needed.

Essential Education and Certifications

Bachelors or Associate’s degree (preferably in Paralegal Studies although not required)

Certified Illinois Paralegal (or certification from another state) preferred.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements

5 or more years legal experience assisting with commercial matters and transactions.

In-house corporate or law firm experience preferred.

Desired Criteria

Independent and Detail-Oriented: Able to work autonomously with meticulous attention to detail.

Driven and Eager to Learn: Self-motivated with a strong desire for continuous learning.

Organized and Deadline-Focused: Demonstrates excellent organization, urgency, and adherence to deadlines.

Critical Thinker: Possesses strong analytical, problem-solving, written, and verbal skills.

Multitasker: Capable of managing a varied workload and prioritizing multiple projects.

Discreet: Maintains confidentiality and performs duties discreetly.

Team Player: Functions well in a team environment.

Business Savvy: Understands general business operations beyond basic legal issues.

Effective Communicator: Communicates professionally and respectfully with diverse individuals.

Conflict Resolver: Emphasizes constructive conflict resolution over fault-finding.

Collaborative: Asks for and offers help when needed.

Digital Proficiency: Demonstrated expertise in using various digital tools and platforms efficiently. Ability to adapt to new technologies quickly and leverage them to enhance productivity and innovation. Experience with DocuSign.

Cyber Security Mindset: A deep understanding of cyber security principles and best practices. Commitment to safeguarding digital assets and sensitive information. Proactive in identifying potential threats.

Efficient Typist: Types efficiently and accurately.

How much do we pay (Base)? $80,000-$110,000 per year *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

This position is eligible for US Benefits – Core. This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 120 – 240 hours of vacation per year for full time employees (60 - 240 hours of vacation per year for part time employees). You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at Core U.S. Benefits. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more by visiting Core U.S. Benefits.

We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits include a pension for eligible employees. You may learn more about our generous benefits at Core U.S. Benefits.

As part of bp’s wellbeing package, bp offers access to health, vision, and dental insurance, as well as life and Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability. You may learn more about our generous benefits at Core U.S. Benefits.



Travel Requirement:

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Coaching, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Influencing, Managing strategic partnerships, Mentoring, Organizational knowledge, Resource and budget planning, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Relationship Management

