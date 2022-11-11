Yes - up to 25%

Job summary

Reporting to the Corrosion Engineering Manager, this role is an opportunity to join bp’s Engineering entity within Innovation and Engineering (I&E), providing technical support to the wider bp businesses. The senior corrosion engineer is responsible for providing specialist Corrosion and Materials engineering expertise focused on our global refineries but including I&E technology focus areas, bp’s NetZero aims and major projects.

The successful individual will work closely with other disciplines, teams, subfunctions and contractors to systematically resolve problems both at the design stage and in operations. Applying engineering judgement to assist in setting and implementing engineering technical practices. Ensuring integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardisation are implemented.

What does the day to day look like?

Providing domain expertise in the fields of refinery corrosion and materials, plus working with related engineering, project and operations teams, e.g. quality, process and process safety, mechanical, electrical, pipelines, etc.

Provide technical expertise to produce I&E corrosion and materials engineering deliverables, which may include: identifying credible corrosion and materials related damage mechanisms associated with existing refinery operations and projects. Defining Integrity Operating Windows (IOW) recommending and crafting corrosion control programmes and mitigative barriers for handling corrosion threats across the life cycle of refinery units, assuring quality and compliance against key performance indicators and raising issues of engineering integrity as appropriate.

Ensure standard process in corrosion and materials selection is captured through digital applications, Engineering Technical Practices, and industry standards.

Lead the development of project design philosophies that impact corrosion management, producing the scope definition, equipment specifications, supporting engineering calculations, construction, commissioning and start-up requirements, along with aligning with existing operations.

Ensuring safe and cost-efficient design and integrity management throughout asset life.

Identifying, quantifying and communicating risks to relevant stakeholders to ensure they are understood, controlled and continuously reduced across the business.

Actively contributing to the materials, corrosion and inspection engineering community of practice to share knowledge and findings.

Participating in mentoring and coaching by actively sharing expertise and experience.

What do we want to see from you!

Crucial Experience:

Degree in Corrosion Engineering, Materials Science, Metallurgy, Chemistry or similar.

Appropriate professional accreditation (e.g. Chartered Corrosion or Materials engineer, P.E. status, or chartered status in closely aligned discipline).

Significant, proven experience in the management of corrosion through design, installation and operation of refinery units.

Corrosion and Materials engineering domain expertise, including: Technical expertise in corrosion threats from refinery project Concept Selection through to end of service life. Expertise in developing Material Selection Reports including Materials Diagrams. A deep technical understanding of industry codes and standards as applied to refinery equipment materials. Deep understanding of integrity operating windows and how they influence Materials Selection and Corrosion Management. Experience of corrosion related laboratory testing and their use supporting both projects and refinery operations. Experience in applying degradation modelling to support operational flexibility, material selection and management of integrity through the life of a refinery unit. Expertise in crafting corrosion barriers, e.g. mitigation chemicals, IOW’s, cathodic protection systems, pipe coating specifications, etc. A detailed understanding of in-service monitoring requirements to assure barrier effectiveness



Desirable Experience

Broad Corrosion and Material selection for biofeed applications

Awareness of basic and advanced inspection techniques

What you can expect from us!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, colour, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neuro-diversity/neuro-cognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodations.

