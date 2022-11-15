Job summary

Responsible for supporting the team accountable for delivering project cost control services with a range of activities including developing & monitoring appropriate budgets and cash flow ensuring that the base business costs forecasting remains highly accurate and that cost are being correctly charged to BP and in compliance with BP Published Guidelines and Common Process as it relates to cost controls.

Senior Cost Engineer

The Senior Cost Engineer is responsible for all aspects of standard cost engineering functions including, but not limited to, cost controls, analyzes, forecasting, cash flow, reporting, benchmarking, and interactions with the following teams: Other Maintenance teams, Projects, Turnaround (TAR) Procurement, Contracts and Finance

Providing comprehensive and accurate cost reporting utilizing data from both BP systems and contractor supplied information including appropriate level of analysis to ensure a "no surprise" approach.

Preparing the End of Month and TIC reports for projects of all sizes

Closely monitoring cost performance against realistic targets to ensure that objectives and key performance indicators are met.

Reviewing contractors' invoices for accuracy and ensure they are in accordance with contracts.

Working with contractors to develop and maintain appropriate and accurate cash flows and cost forecasts, and interface with the appropriate Project/Program Managers and Turnaround Execution Leads.

Monitoring and reporting bp refinery costs to ensure compliance with original estimate.

Managing change control process.

Supporting engineering, procurement and construction activities in the field.

Identifying, analysing, and responding to project opportunities, risks, and uncertainties.

Utilizing the work breakdown structure to assign costs, including management of work orders.

Monitoring and update contractor and vendor purchase order values in the BP systems.

Reviewing all charges for consistency and proper assignment.

Managing accruals to provide accurate reporting of Work in Place (WIP).

Supporting validation of contractor field progress.

Ensuring alignment between Master Control Schedule (Primavera P6) and project cash flows.

Appling site cost controls policies, procedures, processes, guidelines, tools, and templates.

Maintaining compliance with BP Published Guidelines and Common Process as it relates to cost controls.

Supporting team with stage gated process.

Preparing final cost reports. Work with site resources to complete all closeout requirements including lessons learned exercises.

Leading continuous improvement efforts for the cost team and assigned controls team.

Bachelor / Master of Science preferred or HBO level with a technical background if the candidate has extensive experience.

VCA VOL

Demonstrated experience in EPC project cost engineering

Detailed knowledge about project controls systems (estimating, planning and scheduling, reporting, etc.).

Knowledge of and experience with stage-gated project execution processes.

Understanding of Front End Loading concepts, engineering, maintenance and project development.

Demonstrated capability to support multiple projects of various sizes and complexity.

Senior Level of Competency, requiring at least 7 - 10 years relevant experience within the Petrochemical, Oil and Gas or Power Generation industries.

Strong organization, teamwork, and communication skills.

Leadership, Work resilience, commitment, honesty and team spirit

Team coordination and work assigning

Experienced SAP user.

Experienced in Total Cost Management principles with extensive knowledge of Earned Value Method (EVM) and Cost Forecasting Methods

Knowledge of EcoSys Cost Management System.

Experienced with database applications, e.g., Microsoft access and Microsoft